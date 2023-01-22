Industry Experts Reveal Most Searched Jobs in the Mining Industry

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia's mining industry is one of the most expansive sectors in the country and involves a wide array of expertise in a variety of areas. More than just miners, the mining industry has chef jobs, tech jobs and more in spades. Techforce, the top Australian labour hire company, reveals the three most searched-for jobs in the mining industry.

Much like most other industries, mining is increasingly adopting cutting edge technology to improve operations. Thus, mining companies are in search of experienced individuals to fill senior technology roles such as engineers, geologists and project managers. Mining's famous two-week-on, two-week-off model is appealing to many applicants and the roles are typically accompanied with extremely competitive remuneration. The industry provides an exciting change for many in the tech industry, especially those seeking a shift in scenery.

Techforce explains that alongside the rise in supply of tech jobs in Australia comes an increase in searches for mining engineer roles. Mining engineers help to design mining equipment, scout potential mine locations and ensure materials are extracted efficiently and safely. Working closely with mining engineers are technical services manager, which according to Techforce, are also a frequently searched job. Technical services managers lead engineers in the development of mining projects, ensuring everyone adheres to regulations, guidelines and safety measures while enforcing company policy and procedure.

Some individuals, says Techforce, are looking to get their hands a little dirtier - as displayed by a rise in searches for mine geologist jobs. A mine geologist works to assess geological data, locate new mineral resources for mining projects and analyse the environmental impact of extracting materials from the land.

There's no shortage of specialised jobs in the mining industry as the sector grows and expands. To learn more about available roles from project managers to FIFO chef jobs Perth to Queensland, contact Techforce today.

