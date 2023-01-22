The Worldwide Airsoft Guns Industry is Estimated to Reach $4 Billion by 2031 at a 8.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airsoft Guns Market By Product, By Mechanism, By Price Range, By Distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The airsoft guns market size was valued at $1,894.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,125.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Airsoft guns are referred as non-lethal weapons that include rifle, pistol, and shotgun. Airsoft guns are intended to for competitive shooting and recreational purposes. These guns differ from one another according to their technology, projectile, calibers and others. Airsoft guns are lighter and more comfortable to use as compared to lethal guns such as AK 47, Rheinmetall MG 3, Uzi, M4 Carbine, and others.

Increase in participation in various shooting sports is projected to propel the growth of the airsoft guns market., Shooting sports include Target Shooting, High Power Rifle, Popinjay, Sporting Clays, Skeet Shooting, Cowboy Action Shooting, Skirmish and among others. For instance, military pentathlon is a shooting discipline that consists of sighting shots and competition shooting.

People are increasingly participating in shooting sports, owing to their various benefits such as enhanced physical discipline, focus and sharpened eyesight. Furthermore, growth in participation of school and college kid/ students in national level shooting sports is expected to boost the demand for airsoft gun. For instance, according to Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation, the participants in Scholastic Clay Target Program were 5,174 in 2001, which increased to 12,504 in 2015. Scholastic Shooting Foundation of U.S. is the leader in youth shooting sports programs.

The global airsoft guns market is segmented into type, mechanism, price range, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into handgun, rifle, shotgun, muzzle loading. By mechanism, spring-powered, electric-powered, gas-powered. Depending on price range, it is classified into low (Below $100), medium ($100-500), high (Above $500). As per distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Region wise, North America dominated the market with largest share during the forecast period. Airsoft . The preference for airsoft guns with different types and mechanism changes in various region for instance North American consumer prefer shotgun over other airsoft guns. . Thus, rise in preference for growing popularity of shooting sports and involvement of people in these adventure sports are driving the growth of the airsoft guns market in North America.

The major players analyzed for the airsoft guns industry are Valken Sports, Colt's Manufacturing Company, Crosman Corporation, Lancer Tactical, Tokyo Marui, Kriss USA, G&G Armament Taiwan Ltd, Ballistic Breakthru Gunnery Corporation, A&K Airsoft, ICS Airsoft, Inc. Umarex USA., Cybergun, Angry Gun, APS Airgun Ltd, and Cyma International Limited.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the airsoft guns market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing airsoft guns market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the airsoft guns market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global airsoft guns market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

