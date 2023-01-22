United States Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Market Report 2022-2026: Growth Opportunities Emerge with Low-cost C-UAS for the New Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Remote-ID Rule

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an analysis of the counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) market.

The market includes the equipment that designers and manufacturers produce to detect, identify, locate, track, and mitigate unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

This study segments the market into the defense, government, and commercial sectors and provides forecasts for the total US C-UAS market and each market segment. Typical end-users include critical infrastructure, private prisons, stadiums, and corporate campuses in the commercial segment and prisons, embassies, public airports, and law enforcement in the government segment.

A list of key market participants, the current and expected regulatory framework, and a list of representative contracts and venture capital investments have been presented.

The study analyzes the market's current status and future prospects and identifies key drivers, restraints, and trends. It also identifies the key growth opportunities emerging out of this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Sector

Key Competitors

Trends and Challenges

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

C-UAS Steps

US C-UAS Regulatory Framework

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Representative C-UAS Companies

Representative US Contracts

Significant C-UAS Venture Capital Investments

3. Homeland Security Counter-UAS Systems

Growth Opportunity 1: Mobile Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)

Growth Opportunity 2: Low-cost C-UAS for the New Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Remote-ID Rule

Growth Opportunity 3: C-UAS-as-a-Service (CaaS)

