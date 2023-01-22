The Worldwide Gamification Industry is Expected to Reach $43.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gamification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gamification market reached a value of US$ 12.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 43.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Gamification refers to the implementation of game mechanics and design elements in non-gaming environments with an enhanced focus on effective user engagement. The software enables organizations to provide task-based interactive programs that encourage employees to achieve target goals, further helping create healthy community interactions, team building environment, and eliminate employee motive ambiguity.

The game design elements on digital platforms also reward the users by integrating points, leadership boards, badges, and loyalty programs, which motivates them to work harder. The major benefits provided by gamification include customer experience enrichment, active employee engagement, and organized rewarding program. As a result, gamification finds extensive applications across a wide range of industry verticals, such as healthcare, retail, BFSI, and e-learning.

The market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of AI-based gamification solutions by large organizations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This can be attributed to the rising number of smartphone and smart device users and the widespread preference for the bring your own device (BYOD) trend.

In line with this, the rising utilization of rewards and recognition programs to boost employee engagement is also providing an impetus to the market growth.

Moreover, continual technological innovations, such as the adaptation of cloud-based technologies, crowdsourcing, and integration with social networking platforms, are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. The market is further driven by the advent of mobile-based software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to gather firsthand data.

The paradigm shift toward cloud-based business solutions from on-premises is also creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the higher ROI yield of gamification, rapid digitization, increasing deployments of 5G networks, and the advent of industry 4.0.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ambition, Aon PLC, Axonify Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Cognizant, Iactionable, Microsoft Corporation, MPS Limited, NIIT Limited, SAP SE and Verint Systems Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gamification market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gamification market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global gamification market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Gamification Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Service

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 On-cloud

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Education

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Manufacturing

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Ambition

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Aon PLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Axonify Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 BI WORLDWIDE

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Cognizant

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Iactionable

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 MPS Limited

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 NIIT Limited

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 SAP SE

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Verint Systems Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

