Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in Coquitlam

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam - Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, to make an announcement to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the City of Coquitlam.

He will be joined by His Worship Richard Stewart, Mayor of the City of Coquitlam.

Following the announcement, MP McKinnon and Mayor Stewart will take questions from the media.

Date

Monday, January 23, 2023

Time

4:30 p.m. PST

Location

Pinetree Community Centre

The Landing Youth Centre, Room 1

1260 Pinetree Way

Coquitlam, British Columbia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada