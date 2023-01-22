The Worldwide Reduced Salt Food Products Industry is Expected to Reach $431.1 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The Global Reduced Salt Food Products Market size is expected to reach $431.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

It is naturally present in foods like vegetables and eggs, as well as being a significant part of table salt (sodium chloride). Despite being essential to health, dietary salt can occasionally be limited depending on the situation.

For instance, individuals with specific medical disorders, such as high blood pressure, heart failure, and kidney disease, are frequently advised to adhere to a low-sodium diet. Most things people eat include sodium, though entire meals, like fruits, vegetables, and poultry have far lower quantities. Fresh fruit and other plant-based foods typically contain less sodium than animal-based meals, including meat and dairy.

The items that are processed and packed, such as chips, frozen dinners, and fast food, contain the highest concentrations of sodium because salt is added during processing to improve flavor. Adding salt to food while cooking and as a condiment before eating is a significant contribution to sodium intake.

Numerous activities aimed at reducing sodium content are being carried out by various governments, and they are predicted to offer the industry's players prospects for expansion. In addition, manufacturers' increased use of salt substitutes and salt reduction technology is expected to create lucrative business prospects for the sector in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic major damaged the economy of a number of countries all over the world. In addition, numerous businesses, irrespective of their sizes, were demolished. Lockdown imposed by a number of governments all over the world led various companies as well as manufacturing facilities to a temporary closure.

The reduced salt food products market was also impacted due to the closure of manufacturing facilities. The economic slowdown brought by the COVID-19 outbreak significantly lowered people's earnings and increased their propensity to choose less expensive goods.

Market Growth Factors

Increased Health Consciousness throughout Customers Along With the Broad Availability Of Products

With the rapid spread of modernization all over the world, people are becoming more concerned about their lifestyle as well as health. A higher risk of stroke, osteoporosis, stomach cancer, heart failure, and kidney illness is associated with higher salt or sodium intake.

As a result, rising consumer awareness of the negative effects of high sodium intake as well as a growing desire for nutrient-dense, healthier food products is driving the reduced salt food products market. Thus, the market size is anticipated to develop significantly in the coming years as a result of rising consumer health problems as well as increased consumption of nutritive and nutritious food products.

Increasing Government Efforts and Initiatives to Make People Lower Sodium Consumption

Due to a number of health hazards that can be caused by the excess intake of salt in the diet, governments are increasing their focus on spreading more awareness among people to reduce their salt intake. Initiatives to reduce sodium in food may take the form of mandatory or optional governmental targets, corporate initiatives, or health-focused recommendations from various major groups, like the World Health Organization. As the emphasis on nutrition increases in the coming years, it is also anticipated that these sodium guidelines would become more and more crucial and relevant.

Market Restraining Factors

High Risk of Hyponatremia

Hyponatremia, which results from low blood sodium levels, causes symptoms like weariness, disorientation, and lethargy. The most typical electrolyte issue is hyponatremia. When the level of sodium in the blood is abnormally low, people usually suffer hyponatremia.

As an electrolyte, sodium aids in controlling the volume of water in as well as around the cells. When a patient has hyponatremia, their body's sodium levels are diluted for one or more reasons, such as an underlying medical condition or drinking too much water. The body's water content increases as a result, and its cells start to inflate.

