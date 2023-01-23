Sven Patzer Explains How the Democratic Party Can Win the War on Abortion Rights
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe vs. Wade, a landmark decision that had legalized abortion nationwide since 1973. This ruling has caused a firestorm of controversy among activists and feminists who have long advocated for women’s rights to choose. But how can the Democratic Party capitalize on this moment and ensure that abortion remains legal in states across America? Sven Patzer, CEO of Sveny Corp., recently gave an in-depth step-by-step explanation of how the Democratic Party can most effectively win the war on Abortion Rights in the united states even though SCOTUS overturned Roe vs. Wade in 2022.
Establish Stronger State Legislatures
Patzer says the first step is to create stronger state legislatures by investing resources into both federal and state representatives that are pro-choice. This means finding qualified candidates who believe in women’s rights and are committed to serving their constituents without fail. Doing so will create more balance between pro-choice and anti-abortion legislators, allowing those who strongly believe in the choice to pass laws that protect it. In addition, putting money into state legislatures allows for more progressive legislation to be passed at a much faster rate than if it was solely up to Congress—which is often gridlocked on issues such as these.
Increase Funding for Women’s Health Services
The second step is to increase funding for women’s health services across all states through federal grants, public/private partnerships, or other forms of assistance programs. This would provide more access to vital health care services such as STD testing, contraception counseling, family planning education and care, pregnancy screenings, and ultrasounds, prenatal care assistance programs etc. Increasing access to these services helps reduce unintended pregnancies, which reduces demand for abortions—allowing those seeking abortions for other reasons (i.e., medical complications) more options when needed.
Speak Out & Educate Others About Abortion Rights
The third step is to speak out about abortion rights whenever possible. It is important for people within the Democratic Party to use their voices and educate others about why these laws are necessary and what they do/do not do (for example; they do not allow late-term abortions). Additionally, representatives should join together with organizations such as NARAL Pro-Choice America or Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) in order to better inform constituents on what they can do if their state does not have strong laws protecting choice rights or if their current laws are threatened with repeal or amendment by conservative legislators.
Sven Patzer believes that winning the war on Abortion Rights will not be easy, but with careful planning and dedication from both party members and allies alike, it can be done. The three steps outlined above provide a solid starting point from which Democrats can begin forming action plans that will help them achieve their goals of protecting choice for all women no matter where they live in America. With strong leadership from party members combined with informed citizens advocating for change, we can ensure that reproductive freedom remains safe from attack no matter what happens at the Supreme Court level.
