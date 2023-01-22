North America Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Class 1-3 HVAC Components Replacement Report 2022-2028: Opportunities in Private Labels, eCompressors, & Connected Vehicle Technology
This research service covers the North American passenger car and light commercial vehicle HVAC components aftermarket in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ million).
It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for eight product types: Compressor, condenser, heater core, evaporator, radiator, expansion valve, accumulator and receiver drier, and radiator fan and motor. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028.
The demand for HVAC components in the North American aftermarket declined in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the aftermarket has recovered in 2021 because of pent-up demand, increasing VIO, and an aging vehicle population.
Unit shipment, however, will remain flat until the end of the forecast period because of a reduction in the number of vehicle accidents and higher product durability. Most of the HVAC components witnessed a significant price increase in 2021 because of the increase in raw material cost and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations.
Revenue will see marginal growth because of price correction and a decline in unit shipment. Warehouse distributors (WDs) and retailers are the key channel partners, as this category is primarily a Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) segment.
OES channel has a notable share in certain HVAC components, as a significant share of the demand arises from vehicle collision. WDs and retailers dominate the HVAC category with their aggressive pricing and extensive private label coverage.
Key participants in the North American HVAC aftermarket are
- SMP
- Keystone (LKQ)
- Santech Industries (Omega Group)
- TYC Genera
- Spectra Premium
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Top 3StrategicImperativeAffectingtheGrowthoftheHVACAftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Key Competitors
- Key Findings
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- CASE Impact on the HVAC Components Aftermarket, 2028
- Competitive Environment
- Forecast Assumptions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Overall HVAC Components Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel
- Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Compressor
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Retail Supplier Matrix
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Accumulator and Receiver Drier
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Retail Supplier Matrix
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Evaporator
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Retail Supplier Matrix
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Condenser
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Retail Supplier Matrix
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Expansion Valve
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Analysis of Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Retail Supplier Matrix
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Heater Core
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Retail Supplier Matrix
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiator
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Retail Supplier Matrix
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiator Fan Assembly
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
- Retail Supplier Matrix
12. Key Supplier Profiles
- SMP
- Keystone (LKQ)
- Santech Industries (Omega Group)
- TYC Genera
- Spectra Premium
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels
- Growth Opportunity 2: eCompressor
- Growth Opportunity 3: Connected Vehicle Technology/Telematics
