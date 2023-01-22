Global Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection Market Analysis Report 2022: Lucrative Opportunities Emerging in Nanomaterials, Upcycling Fertilizer Technology, & Shelf Life of Biopesticides

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on identifying and analyzing agricultural innovation pertaining to crop protection management through sustainable agrochemicals. The agrochemicals covered in the study include fertilizers, pesticides, and seed treatment chemicals for nutrition/weed management, pest management, and disease management.

Over the last two decades, the agriculture industry has dealt with challenges pertaining to rapid climate change, biodiversity loss, global population growth rate, and water scarcity. The ongoing changes in the agriculture industry have created a lucrative growth opportunity for agrochemical technology developers, as agricultural chemicals are perceived to increase output by improving productivity and controlling pests.

As conventional agrochemicals contribute to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, technology developers are focusing on sustainable agrochemicals that promise to reduce GHG emissions.

The primary focus is to find the most promising technologies that can address challenges related to the use of conventional agrochemicals and enable large-scale commercial production of sustainable agrochemicals.

The research team has identified three key agrochemical technologies that have tremendous potential on driving sustainability in crop protection management:

Fertilizers: (enhance efficiency fertilizers and upcycling fertilizers)

Pesticides: (biopesticides)

Seed Treatment: (seed coatings/encapsulation)

Research efforts focus on the adoption of nanotechnology and natural-based material that will improve agrochemical characteristics and sustainability.

Key Points Discussed

Sustainable agrochemicals for crop protection: geographical and regulatory outlook and importance of sustainable agrochemicals

Factors driving adoption and development of these technologies

Technology analysis: the need for innovation, recent product innovations, and development efforts

Comparative assessment of different agrochemical technologies

Stakeholder activities: funding and investment radar

Growth opportunities in sustainable agrochemical technology

Intellectual property analysis for sustainable agrochemicals in crop protection

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Segmentation

Overview and Key Questions the Study Will Answer

Sustainable Agricultural Trends Around the World

Regulations Stimulating the Growth of Sustainable Agrochemicals

The Importance of Crop Protection Management

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Analysis

Research and Innovation in Sustainable Fertilizers

Longevity of Controlled-release Fertilizers

Coating Matter: Types of Coating Material for CRFs

Unlocking Sustainable Fertilizer Trend Through Upcycling Waste

Nano-Supported Fertilizers Transforming Fertilizer Development

Key Technologies Driving Research and Innovation in Sustainable Pesticides

PIPs Gaining Traction as Narrow Spectrum Biopesticides

Bio-based Materials Driving Sustainability in Nanopesticides

Encapsulating Technology in Seed Treatment Moving Toward Green Materials

Film Coating Gaining Traction Due to Low Seed Weight and Coating Time

4. Funding and Consortia

Funding & Investment Support

Partnership and Collaborations Among Corporates and Research Academia

5. Intellectual Property Lens

Patent Filing Trend: Sustainable Agrochemicals

Patent Filing Trend: Fertilizers

Patent Filing Trend: Pesticides

Patent Filing Trends: Seed Treatment

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Nanomaterials

Growth Opportunity 2: Upcycling Fertilizer Technology

Growth Opportunity 3: Shelf Life of Biopesticides

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

