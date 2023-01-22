Global Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection Market Analysis Report 2022: Lucrative Opportunities Emerging in Nanomaterials, Upcycling Fertilizer Technology, & Shelf Life of Biopesticides
This research service focuses on identifying and analyzing agricultural innovation pertaining to crop protection management through sustainable agrochemicals. The agrochemicals covered in the study include fertilizers, pesticides, and seed treatment chemicals for nutrition/weed management, pest management, and disease management.
Over the last two decades, the agriculture industry has dealt with challenges pertaining to rapid climate change, biodiversity loss, global population growth rate, and water scarcity. The ongoing changes in the agriculture industry have created a lucrative growth opportunity for agrochemical technology developers, as agricultural chemicals are perceived to increase output by improving productivity and controlling pests.
As conventional agrochemicals contribute to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, technology developers are focusing on sustainable agrochemicals that promise to reduce GHG emissions.
The primary focus is to find the most promising technologies that can address challenges related to the use of conventional agrochemicals and enable large-scale commercial production of sustainable agrochemicals.
The research team has identified three key agrochemical technologies that have tremendous potential on driving sustainability in crop protection management:
- Fertilizers: (enhance efficiency fertilizers and upcycling fertilizers)
- Pesticides: (biopesticides)
- Seed Treatment: (seed coatings/encapsulation)
Research efforts focus on the adoption of nanotechnology and natural-based material that will improve agrochemical characteristics and sustainability.
Key Points Discussed
- Sustainable agrochemicals for crop protection: geographical and regulatory outlook and importance of sustainable agrochemicals
- Factors driving adoption and development of these technologies
- Technology analysis: the need for innovation, recent product innovations, and development efforts
- Comparative assessment of different agrochemical technologies
- Stakeholder activities: funding and investment radar
- Growth opportunities in sustainable agrochemical technology
- Intellectual property analysis for sustainable agrochemicals in crop protection
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainable Agrochemicals for Crop Protection
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Segmentation
- Overview and Key Questions the Study Will Answer
- Sustainable Agricultural Trends Around the World
- Regulations Stimulating the Growth of Sustainable Agrochemicals
- The Importance of Crop Protection Management
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Technology Analysis
- Research and Innovation in Sustainable Fertilizers
- Longevity of Controlled-release Fertilizers
- Coating Matter: Types of Coating Material for CRFs
- Unlocking Sustainable Fertilizer Trend Through Upcycling Waste
- Nano-Supported Fertilizers Transforming Fertilizer Development
- Key Technologies Driving Research and Innovation in Sustainable Pesticides
- PIPs Gaining Traction as Narrow Spectrum Biopesticides
- Bio-based Materials Driving Sustainability in Nanopesticides
- Encapsulating Technology in Seed Treatment Moving Toward Green Materials
- Film Coating Gaining Traction Due to Low Seed Weight and Coating Time
4. Funding and Consortia
- Funding & Investment Support
- Partnership and Collaborations Among Corporates and Research Academia
5. Intellectual Property Lens
- Patent Filing Trend: Sustainable Agrochemicals
- Patent Filing Trend: Fertilizers
- Patent Filing Trend: Pesticides
- Patent Filing Trends: Seed Treatment
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Nanomaterials
- Growth Opportunity 2: Upcycling Fertilizer Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3: Shelf Life of Biopesticides
7. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
