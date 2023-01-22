Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, January 22, 2023
January 22, 2023 2:00 PM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
|
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
|
11:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in Lunar New Year celebrations. He will be joined by the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Joyce Murray, and the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/22/c1892.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.