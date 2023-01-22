World Solid Organ Transplantation Technology Market Research Report 2022: Opportunities in AI-enabled Transplant Diagnostics, New Organ Preservation Technologies, & eHealth Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Organ Transplantation Technologies and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study covers technology roadmaps for transplant diagnostics and organ preservation devices, recent government and private funding activities, patent filling and M&A trends, and top growth opportunities for key companies.

This research service analyzes transplant diagnostics and organ preservation devices and explores the drivers and restraints of the growth of the solid organ transplant industry. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and organ failures, the technological advancements in diagnostics and organ preservation technologies, and the unmet need to improve post-transplant outcomes are the top drivers in the organ transplantation market.

The study covers global transplant diagnostics and organ preservation device technologies, their categories, and their advantages and disadvantages. The competitive environment explores technologies employed by key participants, overall technology adoption, and its impact on solid organ transplants.

The organ donation and transplant community is facing a constant scarcity of adequate donor organs to meet the unceasingly increasing demand. All innovations in the solid organ transplant industry focus on increasing the availability of donor organs and improving post-transplant outcomes post-transplant.

Pre- and post-transplant diagnostics are used for recipient evaluation, donor matching, diagnosis of infectious diseases, immunosuppression monitoring, and organ rejection monitoring. Diagnostics are now using novel molecular assay techniques, advanced optical sensors, device miniaturization, and data analytics.

Advances in organ preservation and perfusion device technologies include novel preservation solutions, and remote monitoring technologies during storage, enabling safe storage and transport of the organ. Innovation also revolves around the treatment of marginal organs during storage, which would increase the availability of organs.

The need for efficient donor referrals, donor-matching, and post- or pre-transplant patient management provides opportunities for transplant diagnostics companies and AI and digital solutions providers to expand their portfolio of applications. New cryopreservants, sub-normothermic perfusion, and controlled oxygen rewarming allow longer and safer preservation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Solid Organ Transplant Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Solid Organ Transplantation - Overview

Trends in Solid Organ Transplantation

Solid Organ Transplantation Workflow

Challenges in Solid Organ Transplantation

Technology Advances Impacting the Different Stages of Organ Transplantation

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Scope of Analysis

3. Technology Analysis: Transplant Diagnostics

Transplant Diagnostics - Overview

Classification of Transplant Diagnostics

Molecular Transplant Diagnostics

Nonmolecular Transplant Diagnostics

Notable Recent Activities Advancing Transplant Diagnostics

Transplant Diagnostics - Competitive Environment

Comparison of the Features of the Transplant Diagnostics Technologies

Transplant Diagnostic Technologies - Adoption and Impact Analysis

Technology Roadmap of Transplant Diagnostics

4. Technology Analysis: Organ Preservation Devices

Organ Preservation Devices - Overview

Classification of Organ Preservation Technologies

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Organ Perfusion

Normothermic Organ Perfusion

Common Organ Preservation Solutions and Their Compositions

Notable Recent Activities Advancing Organ Preservation Devices

Organ Preservation Devices - Competitive Environment

Comparison of the Features of the Organ Preservation Device Technologies

Organ Preservation Device Technologies - Adoption and Impact Analysis

Technology Roadmap of Organ Preservation Devices

5. Innovation Indicators: Transplant Diagnostics

Analysis of M&As in the Transplant Diagnostics Industry, 2019 - 2022

Analysis of Government Funding for Transplant Diagnostics, 2019 - 2022

Snapshot of Private Funding for Transplant Diagnostics, 2019 - 2022

6. Innovation Indicators: Organ Preservation Devices

Analysis of M&As in the Organ Preservation Devices Industry, 2019 - 2022

Analysis of Government Funding for Organ Preservation Devices, 2019 - 2022

Snapshot of Private Funding for Organ Preservation Devices, 2019 - 2022

7. Patent Analysis

Innovation Themes and IP Activity Analysis in Transplant Diagnostics

Innovation Themes and IP Activity Analysis in Organ Preservation Devices

Patents, 2021 - 2022

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-enabled Transplant Diagnostics

Growth Opportunity 2: eHealth Services and Transplant Management Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: New Organ Preservation Technologies

9. Appendix

