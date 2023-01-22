World Solid Organ Transplantation Technology Market Research Report 2022: Opportunities in AI-enabled Transplant Diagnostics, New Organ Preservation Technologies, & eHealth Solutions
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Organ Transplantation Technologies and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study covers technology roadmaps for transplant diagnostics and organ preservation devices, recent government and private funding activities, patent filling and M&A trends, and top growth opportunities for key companies.
This research service analyzes transplant diagnostics and organ preservation devices and explores the drivers and restraints of the growth of the solid organ transplant industry. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and organ failures, the technological advancements in diagnostics and organ preservation technologies, and the unmet need to improve post-transplant outcomes are the top drivers in the organ transplantation market.
The study covers global transplant diagnostics and organ preservation device technologies, their categories, and their advantages and disadvantages. The competitive environment explores technologies employed by key participants, overall technology adoption, and its impact on solid organ transplants.
The organ donation and transplant community is facing a constant scarcity of adequate donor organs to meet the unceasingly increasing demand. All innovations in the solid organ transplant industry focus on increasing the availability of donor organs and improving post-transplant outcomes post-transplant.
Pre- and post-transplant diagnostics are used for recipient evaluation, donor matching, diagnosis of infectious diseases, immunosuppression monitoring, and organ rejection monitoring. Diagnostics are now using novel molecular assay techniques, advanced optical sensors, device miniaturization, and data analytics.
Advances in organ preservation and perfusion device technologies include novel preservation solutions, and remote monitoring technologies during storage, enabling safe storage and transport of the organ. Innovation also revolves around the treatment of marginal organs during storage, which would increase the availability of organs.
The need for efficient donor referrals, donor-matching, and post- or pre-transplant patient management provides opportunities for transplant diagnostics companies and AI and digital solutions providers to expand their portfolio of applications. New cryopreservants, sub-normothermic perfusion, and controlled oxygen rewarming allow longer and safer preservation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Solid Organ Transplant Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Solid Organ Transplantation - Overview
- Trends in Solid Organ Transplantation
- Solid Organ Transplantation Workflow
- Challenges in Solid Organ Transplantation
- Technology Advances Impacting the Different Stages of Organ Transplantation
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Scope of Analysis
3. Technology Analysis: Transplant Diagnostics
- Transplant Diagnostics - Overview
- Classification of Transplant Diagnostics
- Molecular Transplant Diagnostics
- Nonmolecular Transplant Diagnostics
- Notable Recent Activities Advancing Transplant Diagnostics
- Transplant Diagnostics - Competitive Environment
- Comparison of the Features of the Transplant Diagnostics Technologies
- Transplant Diagnostic Technologies - Adoption and Impact Analysis
- Technology Roadmap of Transplant Diagnostics
4. Technology Analysis: Organ Preservation Devices
- Organ Preservation Devices - Overview
- Classification of Organ Preservation Technologies
- Static Cold Storage
- Hypothermic Organ Perfusion
- Normothermic Organ Perfusion
- Common Organ Preservation Solutions and Their Compositions
- Notable Recent Activities Advancing Organ Preservation Devices
- Organ Preservation Devices - Competitive Environment
- Comparison of the Features of the Organ Preservation Device Technologies
- Organ Preservation Device Technologies - Adoption and Impact Analysis
- Technology Roadmap of Organ Preservation Devices
5. Innovation Indicators: Transplant Diagnostics
- Analysis of M&As in the Transplant Diagnostics Industry, 2019 - 2022
- Analysis of Government Funding for Transplant Diagnostics, 2019 - 2022
- Snapshot of Private Funding for Transplant Diagnostics, 2019 - 2022
6. Innovation Indicators: Organ Preservation Devices
- Analysis of M&As in the Organ Preservation Devices Industry, 2019 - 2022
- Analysis of Government Funding for Organ Preservation Devices, 2019 - 2022
- Snapshot of Private Funding for Organ Preservation Devices, 2019 - 2022
7. Patent Analysis
- Innovation Themes and IP Activity Analysis in Transplant Diagnostics
- Innovation Themes and IP Activity Analysis in Organ Preservation Devices
- Patents, 2021 - 2022
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI-enabled Transplant Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunity 2: eHealth Services and Transplant Management Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Organ Preservation Technologies
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esy771
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-solid-organ-transplantation-technology-market-research-report-2022-opportunities-in-ai-enabled-transplant-diagnostics-new-organ-preservation-technologies--ehealth-solutions-301727411.html
SOURCE Research and Markets