Worldwide Online Gambling & Betting Industry to 2031 - Featuring Paddy Power Betfair, Fortuna Entertainment, GVC Holdings and Bet365 Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling & Betting Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global online gambling & betting market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global online gambling & betting market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global online gambling & betting market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

  • 888 Holdings plc.
  • The Stars Group
  • Paddy Power Betfair plc
  • Fortuna Entertainment Group
  • GVC Holdings Plc
  • Bet365 Group Ltd
  • Betfred Ltd
  • The Betway Group
  • Kindred Group
  • William Hill plc
  • Betsson AB
  • Mybet Holding
  • Rank Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.2. Key Market Indicators
5.2.1. Overall Sports Betting Market
5.3. Key Trend Analysis
5.3.1. Supplier Side
5.3.2. Demand Side
5.4. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.5. Technology Overview
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Value Chain Analysis
5.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.9. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017- 2031
5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)

6. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Gaming Type
6.1. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size (US$ Bn), by Gaming Type, 2017- 2031
6.1.1. Poker
6.1.2. Casino
6.1.3. Social Gaming
6.1.4. Lottery
6.1.5. Bingo
6.1.6. Fantasy Sports
6.1.7. Sports Betting
6.1.7.1. Football
6.1.7.2. Rugby
6.1.7.3. Basketball
6.1.7.4. Hockey
6.1.7.5. Cricket
6.1.7.6. Others (Baseball, Cycling, etc.)
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Gaming Type

7. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device Type
7.1. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size (US$ Bn), by Device Type, 2017- 2031
7.1.1. Desktops & Laptops
7.1.2. Mobiles & Tablets
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Device Type

8. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Gaming Source
8.1. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size (US$ Bn), by Gaming Source, 2017- 2031
8.1.1. Foreign Gaming Sources
8.1.2. Local Gaming Sources
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Gaming Source

9. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size (US$ Bn), by Region, 2017- 2031
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. Europe
9.1.3. Asia Pacific
9.1.4. Middle East & Africa
9.1.5. South America
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Region

10. North America Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

16. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg3am4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-online-gambling--betting-industry-to-2031---featuring-paddy-power-betfair-fortuna-entertainment-gvc-holdings-and-bet365-among-others-301727421.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

