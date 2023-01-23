Justin Moodie wins 2 Awards at the Vegas Movie Awards™

UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Short Screenplay Her Name, Mercy is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Short Script, Award of Excellence & Best Original Story, Award of Excellence.

Her Name, Mercy tells the story of Owen Ramsay who finds himself in the care of an accused witch during the 1600’s, a time of rampant claims of witchcraft and sorcery. Through a simple act of kindness, Owen comes to realize that this particular indictment may not be as clear cut as he was led to believe.

Her Name, Mercy was written by Justin Moodie.

Justin is a self-taught Award Winning Screenwriter who since entering his first competition in early 2021, has received recognition and placed highly at various national and internationally recognized film festivals including Academy Awards®, BAFTA® & Canadian Screen Awards Qualifying Festivals. His works have been presented at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Convention Center of the Cannes Film Festival.

Her Name, Mercy managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to provide filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.

This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, allows Justin and “Her Name, Mercy” to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.

This is Justin Moodie’s statement after this important achievement:

“I am deeply grateful for the care that Vegas Movie Awards puts in their festival, as well as the artists that submit to it. Quentin Tarantino said, “If a million people see my movie, I hope they see a million different movies.” That’s a beautiful and terrifying reality that not only writers but we as filmmakers live with. Not everyone will see your work nor appreciate it the way you most likely do. In that spirit I want to thank the judging staff and festival team for seeing the story, the vision and the special nature of Her Name, Mercy. There is a real and readily accessible magic in kindness that if we take time to try to, we can see. I couldn’t be more grateful for the cinematic language to be able to convey in some way those messages and moments.”

