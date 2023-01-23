Knockaround Announces the Signing of Pickleball Athlete Ambassadors
Knockaround Sunglasses Solidifies its Position as Official Eyewear of Major League Pickleball with the Signing of Four Athlete Ambassadors
The athletes we have signed represent a range of people, but they share in common a passion for the game and are amazing people.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Knockaround, LLC is pleased to announce it has signed four professional pickleball players and personalities to serve as official brand ambassadors. As the official eyewear of Major League Pickleball and on the eve of the 2023 season kicking off with its first event in Mesa, Arizona, Knockaround is continuing its commitment to America’s fastest growing sport by partnering with these highly influential members of the professional pickleball community.
— Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround
“Since we signed on as one of the first sponsors of Major League Pickleball almost a year ago, we have been excited with the explosive growth of MLP,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. “As we immersed ourselves in not only the sport of pickleball, but also the MLP events last year, we found the players and personalities to be some of the best and most fun in the world of sports.”
“The athletes we have signed represent a range of people, but they share in common a passion for the game and are amazing people,” Hennion continued. “As we work on Knockaround becoming the go-to eyewear and sunglasses for the sport of pickleball everywhere, these ambassadors will be the face of Knockaround in the sport at all levels.”
During competition, each member of the brand ambassador team will wear Knockaround sunglasses and use Knockaround Adventure Towels exclusively. Team members will also provide their fans special Knockaround discount offerings through their social media channels and represent Knockaround at MLP events.
The Knockaround Pickleball brand ambassadors roster includes:
• Lee Whitwell: the 2022 MLP Season One MVP and current member of the Texas Ranchers, Lee has been competing professionally in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles for the past three years and has quickly established herself as one of the top 20 females in the game. Lee is not only a leading player but is deeply involved in the business aspect of pickleball and will serve as an Advisor to Knockaround on the business strategy to dominate the game.
• Rafa Hewett: two-time 2022 MLP Season Champion and recently drafted by LeBron James’ New York Hustlers, Rafa enjoyed a successful collegiate tennis career but picked up pickleball and quickly rose to become the 17th ranked player in the world with five career titles to his name in a short span.
• Kaitlyn Kerr: also known as @pickleball.chick on TikTok and Instagram, Kaitlyn is the GM and part owner of the Las Vegas Night Owls. Along with co-owners Tom Brady and Kim Clijsters, Kerr also serves as lead for all franchise operations. Kaitlyn, a former Duke soccer player, has been involved in MLP events as the MC, and, as everyone that has seen her on social media or at MLP events, her boundless energy is second to none.
• Jake Kusmider: a former College of Charleston tennis player, Jake is an up-and-coming pro who rose to the 16th ranking in the world in men’s singles and looks to crack the top 10 in 2023.
About Knockaround
Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam “Ace” Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive “design your own” custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Franky Zambrano
Knockaround
+1 619-383-2141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok