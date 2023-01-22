The Worldwide Controlled Release Fertilizers Industry is Projected to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizers Market By Type, By Mode of Application, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global controlled release fertilizer market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Controlled release fertilizers are utilized for continuous release of supplements into the soil. In these items, the fertilizers granules are typified in coatings of sulfur or polymers. Decreasing accessibility of arable land and steady expansion in food request will raise the interest of the item.

With expanding interest for better land efficiency, numerous ranchers and agriculturists are slowly moving their concentration towards these eco-accommodating fertilizers. Controlled release fertilizers are heavily utilized in the cultivation of oilseeds and pulses, cereals and grains, and fruits and vegetables. These fertilizers are also used to grow turf and ornamental plants. Among these, farmers mostly use these fertilizers in cereals and grain crops.

The rapidly increasing population coupled with increasing need to feed them are expected to aid in expansion of the global controlled release fertilizers market. Expanding food and yields request alongside decreasing per capita portion of rich land across the globe will raise the interest for different controlled release fertilizers in impending years.

The high populace development combined with a quick speed of urbanization has altogether diminished the portion of horticultural or arable land per individual. There is a steady need to support the rural profitability across the globe and this will gradually shift towards great quality fertilizers to improve the dirt properties and increment the land efficiency. This pattern is expected to have positive affect the worldwide controlled release fertilizers market.

Europe also accounted for a significant share of the global market revenue in 2021. Europe being the largest producer of fruits and vegetables is estimated to observe strong growth in controlled release fertilizers market. The increase in consumption of bio-fuel and bio-energy in Europe increased the demand for fodder crops. Fodder crops are the more fertilizer-consuming crops, which boosted the demand for the consumption of fertilizers in Europe.

France accounted for the largest share in the fertilizer market in terms of consumption, followed by Germany and Poland. The coated and encapsulated fertilizer segment occupied the largest share in the overall market. The demand for nitrogen stabilizer is increasing slower than coated and encapsulated, owing to presence of demand for other fertilizers in addition to nitrogen.

Additionally, the rate of application of slow release type fertilizer is low in Europe, owing to the low rate of diffusion of inorganic chemicals and residual effect on crops and soil. The major factor leading to cropland conversion in Western European countries, such as the UK, Germany, and Poland, is the transformation of arable land for settlement and infrastructure.

The shrinkage of farmland has resulted in farmers' usage of a greater concentration of fertilizers to cater to the growing need for food crops across the region. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the controlled release fertilizers market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing controlled release fertilizers market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the controlled release fertilizers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global controlled release fertilizers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Key Regulation Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CONTROLLED RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Slow Release

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Nitrogen stabilizers

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Coated and encapsulated

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CONTROLLED RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY MODE OF APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Foliar

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Fertigation

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Soil

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CONTROLLED RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY END USE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Agricultural

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.2.4 Agricultural Controlled Release Fertilizers Market by Type

6.2.4.1 Cereals and grains Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4.2 Cereals and grains Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4.3 Oilseed and pulses Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4.4 Oilseed and pulses Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4.5 Fruits and Vegetables Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4.6 Fruits and Vegetables Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4.7 Others Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4.8 Others Market size and forecast, by country

6.3 Non-agricultural

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CONTROLLED RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Yara International ASA

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Nutrien Ltd

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 The Mosaic Company

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 ICL Group

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Nufram Lts

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Kingenta

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 ScottsMiracle-Gro

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Koch Industries

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 helena chemical company

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 SQM

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 JNC Corporation

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 Haifa Chemicals

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 AGLUKON

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 Pursell Agri-Tech

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 Ekompany International BV

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tztuw2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets