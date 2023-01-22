Global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems Market Analysis and Technology Report 2022-2030: Increasing Demand for Airports and Securing Air Traffic Near Government Offices and Military Bases

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Today developing counter-UAV systems to tackle LSS UAVs have become a growing business. This business is young and yet developing.

What is working fast in this business is developing customised solutions using COTS sensors and soft-kill technologies. This is good for urban detection, tracking and mitigation. Such C-UAV systems are in demand for airports, places of importance and securing air traffic near government offices and military bases.

For battlegrounds; solutions such as land-to-air defence using handguns, vehicle-mounted multi-layer C-UAV systems and air-to-air countermeasures are used. Many innovative ground-based fixed and mobile, vehicle-mounted and ship-mounted solutions can be seen developed in recent years.

The trend of launching the Centre of Excellence is seen prominently in C-UAV solution developments to provide facilities for the simulation, testing, verification and validation of C-UAV programmes, and lab and field tests for sensors, directed-energy weapons and system assemblies.

Public-private partnerships are encouraged through competitions, and trial projects to avail expertise from companies knowing emerging software technologies, SwaP-enabled designs and using open architecture. Hence business scope is vast and commercial-enterprise solution providers are gaining benefits from this new trend.

For low-cost mitigation, there are ongoing experiments with directed-energy weapon systems. Laser beams and microwave-based weapon systems are in the front row. Such systems are banned to be used on humans under Protocol IV of the 1980 Convention. However, these seem allowed against Unmanned systems. These are more convenient and economical than using missiles and ammunition. Therefore, these days there is a surge in the developments, field trials and fielding of directed energy systems.

Software-defined radios and Command and Control software seem to play a crucial role in RF-based and cellular-based UAV detection and classification. Modern UAVs can fly and hop through a vast range of RF frequencies, making detection and classification a tough job. The use of SDRs and C2 software along with machine learning algorithms are becoming helpful in the classification and tracking of such UAVs.

The opportunities that we see in this business are for open-source-based, modular, small-sized solutions that can be portable. The cost of the system will be crucial and integrating these systems with remote-controlled weapon systems will be a need.

It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like 3D and 4D AESA radars, SDRs, and COTS software to seamlessly operate multi-vendor and multi-layer sensors and mitigation systems and emerging technologies such as machine learning algorithms.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the detection sensors and low-cost UAV mitigation solutions such as directed-energy weapon systems and handheld guns and integration of emerging technologies changing preferences of soldier lethality, connectivity and performance metrics around the world. It also analyzes changing industry procurement structure and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the C-UAV Market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into present C-UAV developments status and future developments for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the C-UAV Market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the C-UAV systems expected to be initiated in each region.

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global public and private industries participating in the development, testing, and fielding of various programmes under the soldier modernization drive. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as product range, strategic partnerships and SWOT analysis.

Aselsan

Blighter Surveillance Systems

CERBAIR

Dedrone

Echodyne

HENSOLDT

L3Harris

Numerica Corporation

Observation Without Limits (OWL)

QinetiQ

Raytheon

Teledyne FLIR

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Counter-UAV System Overview

3.2 The Mechanism behind Countering UAVs

3.2.1 UAV Detection Technologies

3.2.2 UAV Mitigation Technologies

3.2.3 Hard Kill

3.2.4 Soft Kill

3.2.5 Types of Counter-UAVs by Range

3.2.6 Types of Counter-UAV Systems by Platform

3.3 Leading C-UAV System Manufacturers

3.4 Radar Technology for Counter-UAV

3.4.1 Mechanical Scanning Vs. Electronic Scanning (E-Scan)

3.4.2 PESA Vs. AESA

3.4.3 Young Generation of Counter-UAV Radars

3.4.4 3D Radars

3.4.5 4D radars

3.4.6 Short Range Air Defence Systems (SHORAD)

3.5 Radio Frequency (RF) Detectors and Jammers

3.6 Other Detection Technologies

3.7 Role of Command and Control System

3.8 New Concept Weapons for C-UAV

3.8.1 High-energy Laser Weapon System

3.9 Software-Defined Radios in C-UAV Systems

3.10 Command and Control Software

3.11 Artificial Intelligence will become Crucial in C-UAV

4 Market Analysis

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segments

4.3 Market Demand Potential Analysis

4.4 Competitive Landscape for C-UAV

4.5 Potential Areas of Business

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Trends

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 The US

6.2 The US Government Initiatives to Counter UAVs

6.2.1 Joint C-sUAS Office (JCO)

6.2.2 Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integrated Defeat System (LIDS)

6.2.3 The US C-UAV Markets Opportunity Analysis

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 PESCO Project: Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS)

6.3.2 Joint European system for Countering Unmanned Aerial Systems (JEY-CUAS)

6.3.3 The UK

6.3.4 The UK C-UAV Opportunity Analysis

6.3.5 Germany

6.3.6 Germany C-UAV Markets Opportunity Analysis

6.3.7 France

6.3.8 France C-UAV Markets Opportunity Analysis

6.3.9 Russia

6.3.10 Russia C-UAV Markets Opportunity Analysis

6.4 Asian C-UAV Landscape

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 China C-UAV Markets Opportunity Analysis

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 India C-UAV Markets Opportunity Analysis

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2030

7.1 Introduction

7.2 C-UAV market by Region overview

7.3 C-UAV market Regions by Platform

7.4 C-UAV market Regions by End-Use

7.5 Opportunity Analysis

7.5.1 By Region

7.5.2 By Platform

8 Technology Market Forecast to 2030

8.1 Introduction

8.2 C-UAV market by Technology Overview

8.3 C-UAV Technologies Market by Region

8.3.1 Comprehensive C-UAV System Market by Region

8.3.2 Detection Technologies C-UAV market by Region

8.3.3 Mitigation Technologies C-UAV market by Region

8.4 Global C-UAV Technologies market by End-Use

8.4.1 Comprehensive System C-UAV market by End-Use

8.4.2 Detection Technologies C-UAV market by End-Use

8.4.3 Mitigation Technologies C-UAV market by End-Use

8.5 Opportunity Analysis

9 End-Users Market Forecast to 2030

9.1 Introduction

9.2 C-UAV market by End-Use overview

9.3 C-UAV End-Users Market by Region

9.3.1 Army C-UAV market by Region

9.3.2 Navy C-UAV market by Region

9.3.3 Air Force C-UAV market by Region

9.3.4 Homeland C-UAV market by Region

9.3.5 Commercial C-UAV market by Region

9.4 C-UAV End-Users market by Technology

9.4.1 Army C-UAV market by Technology

9.4.2 Navy C-UAV market by Technology

9.4.3 Air Force C-UAV market by Technology

9.4.4 Homeland C-UAV market by Technology

9.4.5 Commercial C-UAV market by Technology

9.5 Opportunity Analysis

9.5.1 By End-User

10 Impact Analysis

10.1 Forecast factors and Market Impact

