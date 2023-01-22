Global Remotely Operated Weapon Stations Market Report 2022-2031: Regions, System Elements, End-Users, Country Analysis, Technology Overview, Opportunities, and Leading Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remotely Operated Weapon Stations - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After more than 20 years of use in the field, Remotely Operated Weapon Stations have become a well-established market. The advantages they offer are significant, including crew protection, increased accuracy, first-round hit probability, target recognition and identification, low production, integration, and operational cost. Most importantly they can significantly increase the firepower of smaller and legacy platforms, thus increasing their range of capabilities or extending their utility in the modern battlefield.

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine has shown that a confrontation between peer or near-peer competitors is not a possibility that could happen in the distant future, but a highly like scenario. In such confrontations, firepower, long-range fires and ISR are elements that play a key role.

However, the defence industries were unprepared for the requirements of a high-intensity warfare, and they have been struggling to deliver the required capabilities. That is an issue further exacerbated by the risks posed by the current economic and political climate which impacts defence budgets and supply chains.

In such a tight framework ROWS can deliver significant capabilities to new and legacy platforms in a timely and affordable manner. There is also an important development in the ROWS market that no one should disregard, as they are expected to change the conduct of combat operations.

Just as radio brought a small revolution in technical and military affairs when it was used as a medium to guide weapons, ROWS will bring a similar change, not only as standalone systems but also as part of a networked environment and on top of unmanned ground or surface vehicles.

The current global security environment poses many challenges either in the form of low-intensity conflicts too. With major forces around the globe being in need of fielding disruptive technologies with fire delivery capabilities, platforms or unmanned systems with ROWS, interconnected through IoMT over a C2 backbone, will serve that goal effectively and affordably.

Recognizing that potential of the market, a significant number of manufacturers around the world are positioning themselves by developing their own ROWS. That creates a highly competitive environment for businesses, which will be better served through the creation of economies of scale.

Market Forecast provides a detailed analysis of the Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (ROWS) market up to 2031 in terms of technologies, end-users and platforms, acquisition programs, leading companies, and opportunities for manufacturers. The report also provides the case studies that would help readers better understand the nature of the market and the underlying factors affecting the procurement of ROWS.

Covered in this report

Global market share assessments for all types in numbers delivered and value up to 2031.

Market share assessments per segments and regions up to 2031.

Snapshot on global security issues, defence budgets, spending patterns and how these affect the procurement of ROWS systems.

Focus on US, European, Asian-Pacific and Middle East procurement programmes.

procurement programmes. Case studies with some of the world's biggest acquisition programs that have ROWS an integral part of the equation.

Market Dynamics: An insight on the latest technological developments in the ROWS market and which countries are changing their preferences, are in position to absorb the new technology and adapt their modus operandi.

Roles for all types: Insight on how ROWS fit into a military or security concept of operations and how they form a revolution in military affairs.

Main military ROWS technological trends.

Market Trends: Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Risks for the stakeholders that want to stay ahead of the competition.

Profiles for the leading companies.

Who is This Report For?

This report is a must, particularly if you are one of the following:

Business Leaders & Business Developers

Market Analysts

Government and Military decision-makers

Component manufacturers

Leading Companies

ADS Malaysia

Aselsan

BAE Systems

Bohemian Interactive Solutions

CTA International

John Cockerill

EDGE Group

Elbit Systems

EOS Australia

Escribano Mechanical and Engineering

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Land Systems

KMW

Kongsberg

Leonardo

Milrem Robotics

Moog

MSI-Defence Systems

Nexter

Patria

QinetiQ

Rafael

Reutech

Rheinmetall

Saab

Thales

Valhalla Turrets

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

2.3.1 Capabilities and technology-based

2.3.2 Industrial and market-based

2.4 Important Tables and Figures

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 ROWS' Basic Components

3.3 Important Elements in ROWS' Design and Operation

3.3.1 Stabilization

3.3.2 Sensors

3.3.3 Fire Control Unit

3.3.4 Guns, Weapons and Ammunition

3.3.5 ROWS' Integration on Platforms

3.4 ROWS vs Manned Turrets

3.4.1 ROWS - Advantages and Limitations

3.5 Types of ROWS

3.5.1 Land Platforms

3.5.2 Wheeled vs Tracked Vehicles

3.5.3 Case Study - British Army Strike Brigades

3.5.4 Case Study - French Army Scorpion Programme

3.5.5 Case Study - US Army Forces in Europe

3.5.6 Unmanned Platforms with ROWS

3.5.7 ROWS for C-UAV

3.5.8 Naval Platforms with ROWS

3.5.9 Static ROWS

3.5.10 Airborne ROWS

3.6 Training and Simulation in the ROWS Market

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Nature of the ROWS Market

4.3 Competitive landscape

4.4 Overview of companies

4.5 Risk factors

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Defence budgets

5.2.2 Requirement for persistent ISR

5.2.3 Asymmetric threats

5.2.4 Navies to increasingly operate in the littoral waters

5.2.5 Importance of homeland security agencies

5.2.6 Crew survivability

5.2.7 Need to upgrade legacy platforms

5.2.8 Urban warfare

5.3 Trends

5.3.1 Increase trend for wheeled armoured vehicles

5.3.2 Development of the indigenous defence industrial capabilities

5.3.3 Increased range of engagements and accuracy

5.3.4 Combined capabilities

5.3.5 Power and signature management

5.3.6 Proliferation of UGVs and UUVs

5.3.7 Technological enablers

5.3.8 ROWS with non-lethal weapons

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 EO/IR technology developments

5.4.2 ROWS' cost availability

5.4.3 Improving unmanned systems testing and evaluation

5.4.4 Improving Manned-Unmanned Teaming

5.4.5 Improving marketing and value-added messages

5.4.6 Developing ways to extend the lifespan and capabilities of platforms

5.4.7 Multiple effects by a single ROWS

5.4.8 ROWS adaptable for homeland security use

5.4.9 The ROWS as systems

5.4.10 Training for ROWS drives need for simulators and virtual environment

5.4.11 Field additive manufacturing of spare parts

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Lack of proven concept of operations

5.5.2 Trust in manned solutions

5.5.3 Defence budgets

5.5.4 Artificial intelligence and ethics

5.5.5 Rules of engagement and international law

5.5.6 Export controls in defence

6 Country Analysis

6.1 USA

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 UK

6.2.2 France

6.2.3 Poland

6.3 Israel

6.4 Australia

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2031

7.1 Introduction

7.2 ROWS market by region

7.3 ROWS Market Forecast by Application

7.3.1 Americas' ROWS market by Application

7.3.2 Europe's ROWS market by Application

7.3.3 Asian-Pacific ROWS Market by Application

7.3.4 Middle East and African ROWS Market by Application

7.4 ROWS market Regions by End-Use

7.4.1 America's ROWS market by End-Use

7.4.2 Europe ROWS market by End-Use

7.4.3 Asian-Pacific ROWS market by End-Use

7.4.4 Middle East and Africa Analytics market by End-Use

8 Application Market Forecast to 2031

8.1 Introduction

8.2 ROWS market by application overview

8.3 Total ROWS Market by Application

8.3.1 HLS ROWS Market by Application

8.3.2 Military ROWS Market by Application

8.3.3 Total Land ROWS Market

8.3.4 Total Naval ROWS by End-Use

9 End-Users Market Forecast to 2031

9.1 Introduction

9.2 ROWS for the Defence and HLS Sectors

9.2.1 Improved accuracy

9.2.2 Improved firepower

9.2.3 A system of systems

9.2.4 ROWS and new platforms

9.2.5 ROWS and legacy platforms

9.2.6 ROWS and unmanned platforms

9.2.7 Protecting critical infrastructure

9.3 Global ROWS market by End-Use overview

9.4 HLS ROWS market by Region

9.4.1 Global Military ROWS market by Region

9.4.2 HLS ROWS market by Application

9.4.3 Military ROWS Market by Application

10 Impact Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact

10.3 Scenario 2 Global ROWS Market Forecast by Region to 2031 [US$ million]

10.4 Scenario 2 - Global ROWS Market Forecast to 2031 by Application [US$ Million]

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Introduction

11.2 ROWS Products and Services

11.3 Recent Developments and Contracts

11.4 Recent Projects Completed

11.5 Strategic Alliances

11.6 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npn7ai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets