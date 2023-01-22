Montgomery County Council Statement Condemning Antisemitic Symbols at Montgomery County Public Schools

MARYLAND, January 22 - For Immediate Release: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Today, the Montgomery County Council issued the following statement condemning the drawings of swastikas found at three separate Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

"We are once again saddened and disgusted at the displays of hate targeting the Jewish community at three Montgomery County schools.

“The Council stands in solidarity with our Jewish community, and with our MCPS students and families. We share the values embraced by our schools, school leaders, and Board of Education members, which include zero tolerance for hate and dangerous displays of religious bigotry.

"We cannot allow schools to become places of fear. We must continue to forcibly speak out against hate and religious bigotry in all forms and continue to educate our youth about the values of inclusivity, diversity and acceptance that we embrace here in Montgomery County.

“The Council expresses its gratitude to MCPS and its school administrators and staff for their response and the additional steps planned to reinforce a culture of care, respect and inclusion. The Council fully supports these ongoing efforts and the MCPS community."

# # #

For more information, view MCPS' full statement here.

