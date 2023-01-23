Proactive Dealer Solutions to Showcase Brooke.ai, Integrations, OEM Partnerships and Training Programs at NADA 2023
Auto dealers will learn how PDS can help maximize their potential by turning mishandled opportunities into opportunities for growth
What a fantastic year it has been for PDS, I am proud of our employees and excited to share all the latest developments with dealers at NADA,”HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Dealer Solutions, (PDS) a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions that revolutionize the automotive customer experience, will showcase Brooke.ai, the intelligent conversational Digital Voice Assistant (DVA) for the retail automotive industry, along with OEM partnerships, integrations with CDK, Tekion, DealerSocket and other leading companies, and its effective training programs, at the 2023 NADA Conference and Exposition in Dallas, TX, January 26-29, at Booth #4269. NADA attendees can learn how PDS can help maximize their potential by turning mishandled opportunities into opportunities for growth.
— Jason Beckett, Proactive Dealer Solutions President
Highlights of what will be showcased at the booth include the following:
• Brooke.ai has been installed in over 350 stores within 15 months of launch, with close to 50 more stores actively onboarding her today.
• Maintenance and recalls upsell enhancements: Brooke can now check and promote open recalls and recommended maintenance when handling inbound service calls from existing customers. She can offer scheduled maintenance suggestions to new customers when they provide vehicle year, make, model and mileage. According to industry data, the average recall RO amounts to upwards of $600. Data from PDS pilot dealers shows that 82% of customers say “YES” to recall repairs when asked by Brooke, so she becomes a frontline tool for capturing these opportunities on every inbound call.
• Brooke’s Scheduler & Garage with Enhanced Integration with CDK Drive DMS: Dealerships using the CDK DMS can now schedule service appointments and optimize shop management using the scheduling tool and Brooke.ai.
• Transportation Options: Brooke.ai now offers transportation options when handling inbound service calls according to the availability set by the dealer.
According to data from Brooke.ai, up to 53% of service customers want a transportation option while their car is serviced. This can include loaner vehicles, shuttle service, or even concierge service if a dealership offers the convenience of picking up and dropping off.
• Industry Integrations: In addition to CDK, Brooke.ai is now integrated with both Auto/Mate and the Reynolds & Reynolds DMS systems.
In addition, dealers can learn about various highly effective training options including:
• Onsite Training and Consulting. PDS offers immersive, hands-on training from experts that have extensive dealership experience. In 2022 alone, with its Toyota SmartPath initiative, PDS helped launch 350 Toyota dealers into Modern Retailing.
• PDS also offers Automotive Retail Training Masterclasses for both sales and service, where dealership employees can learn hands-on customer experience best practices and how to master modern retailing.
PDS is also participating in an interactive NADA workshop, “Evolving your Service BDC for 2023 and Beyond,” to help dealers discover just how far their BDC can grow with new skillsets in service recovery, upselling competence, overcoming objections, and learning how to fill capacity gaps to drive fixed ops profitability. The workshop will be held Thursday, January 26, 2:30 - 3:30 PM Room: D174.
Lastly, dealers can learn about upcoming developments including how Brooke.ai will soon have the capability to make outbound calls to a dealership’s most valuable customers, including proactively managing customer VINs that have open recalls. Brooke always adheres to state and federal time restriction laws and can leave a pre-recorded message if voicemail is detected. With PDS’s advanced administration capabilities, outbound campaign management is 100% customizable to the capacity and needs of the dealership.
“What a fantastic year it has been for PDS, I am proud of our employees and excited to share all the latest developments with dealers at NADA,” said Jason Beckett, Proactive Dealer Solutions President. “PDS is quite literally Modern Retailing. We have been around since 2001 and are known for having disrupted the automotive industry to become the leading authority for the Business Development concept. PDS has built over 4,000 BDCs across the US and Canada, and we continue to evolve around customer experience (CX) expectations in today’s highly competitive market. I can’t wait to share our plans for 2023 and beyond.”
To schedule a time to visit PDS at the 2023 NADA Conference and Exposition in Dallas, TX, January 26-29, in Booth #4269 click here:. Or to learn more visit https://www.proactivedealersolutions.com/
About Proactive Dealer Solutions:
Proactive Dealer Solutions serves the automotive industry as a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions that revolutionize the automotive customer experience. The company helps dealers connect and convert more leads, and increase customer loyalty and revenue for both fixed and variable ops. Founded in 2001, Proactive Dealer Solutions quickly became known as the authority in the Business Development concept and is an industry disruptor in this space, establishing more than 4,000 BDCs across the US and Canada. Pioneers in BDC activity and performance tracking software, the company continues to evolve as the leading customer experience (CX) solutions provider in today's competitive marketplace.
Proactive Dealer Solutions approaches partnerships with automotive dealers and OEMs through comprehensive, customizable training programs and a robust software suite that transforms the dealership's culture through people, process, and technology; believing that every dealer can be great and deserves that opportunity.
Sara Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+1 9497420477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube