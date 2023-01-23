Taylor Nelson, Automotive Industry Veteran, Joins FlickFusion Video Marketing as VP of Corporate Strategy
It has never been more important to provide our dealer and vendor partners with solutions that provide car shoppers with the confidence they need to purchase online.”URBANDALE, IA, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlickFusion Video Marketing, the leader in automotive video and digital marketing software, has hired Taylor Nelson as Vice President of Corporate Strategy. In this newly established role, Nelson will develop and lead corporate strategies designed to enhance profitability, performance, and drive overall company growth.
— Taylor Nelson
Prior to joining FlickFusion, Nelson held a variety of enterprise leadership and strategy positions over his nearly 20-year career. Most recently he managed business development, client services and strategic partnerships for Redline Automotive Merchandising, a leading provider of automotive media and inventory management solutions.
“Taylor is a veteran automotive leader and strategist who has worked with dozens of automotive companies, vendors, and partners. He has also helped over 2,000 auto dealers across the U.S. improve their online and offline merchandising,” said Tim James, FlickFusion’s COO. “We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to our executive team and confident that his expertise will fast-track our growth and enhance our industry-leading reputation.”
Regarding his new position at FlickFusion, Nelson said: “It is an absolute honor to join FlickFusion in this movement to redefine automotive shopper engagement. At a time when consumer confidence is developed by high-quality, automotive media and seller transparency, it has never been more important to provide our dealer and vendor partners with solutions that provide car shoppers with the confidence they need to purchase online.”
For more information visit https://flickfusion.com
About FlickFusion
FlickFusion is the auto industry’s leading video marketing solutions provider to auto dealerships and their preferred reseller partners. FlickFusion’s Nucleus platform is a comprehensive video hosting, marketing, merchandising and communication platform that is fully integrated with the industry’s leading DMS and CRMs. Nucleus automates much of the video production, distribution and data collection process, making it easy for dealers to provide relevant video content to customers across multiple digital touchpoints.
FlickFusion’s merchandising tools include Inventory Videos and Interactive 360 Spins, bringing inventory to life and providing an interactive viewing experience for car shoppers. Marketing tools include new model test drive videos, testimonial videos and dynamic marketing videos, designed to increase customer engagement, leads and conversions by creating an omnichannel video strategy across all of the dealership’s online marketing and social media touch-points. FlickFusion’s video communication tools include Video Texting and Email and StreaMe, a platform agnostic video chat app that instantly connects car shoppers with dealership personnel for virtual test-drives, inventory acquisition, and service related one-on-one conversations.
