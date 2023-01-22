Submit Release
Senate President Zubiri and 11 More Senators Post Perfect Attendance

January 21, 2023
January 21, 2023

Senate President Zubiri and 11 More Senators Post Perfect Attendance

Twelve senators have been recorded to have perfect attendance from 25 July 2022 to 14 December 2022.

Being present for the 39 times that the roll was called, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri maintains his record of perfect attendance since his days in the House of Representatives.

Along with Zubiri, eleven more senators posted perfect attendance, namely Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel, Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Sen. Win Gatchalian, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Robinhood Padilla, and Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla.

Other senators recorded some days away on official missions, but had no other absences otherwise, namely Sen. Sonny Angara (2 days on official mission), Sen. Pia Cayetano (1), Sen. Lito Lapid (2), Sen. Grace Poe (1), and Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino (4).

Sen. Raffy Tulfo recorded one absence and Sen. Cynthia Villar recorded two.

Sen. Nancy Binay had five absences; Sen. Alan Cayetano had six; Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero had seven, two of which were on official mission; Sen. Imee Marcos had four, three of which were on official mission; and Sen. Mark Villar had seven, of which six were on official mission.

The Senate will resume session on Monday, 23 January 2023.

Senate President Zubiri and 11 More Senators Post Perfect Attendance

