Submit Release
News Search

There were 241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,398 in the last 365 days.

Adam Sweet wins Introducing Stage at The Great British Rock and Blues Festival, Skegness 2023

Adam Sweet

Adam Sweet and his band at the Skyline Pavilion in Skegness. winners of the Introducing Stage, at The Great British Rock and Blues Festival

…but to win the audience vote was the icing on the cake!”
— Adam Sweet

LYME REGIS, DORSET, UK, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Sweet’s transition from respected Devon based guitar-slinger to fully-fledged independent blues/rock artist has really gathered pace since the release of his second studio album in 2020, and the latest guise of his live band is clearly hitting the sweet spot. Featuring Garry Kroll on drums, Paddy Blight on bass and Thomas Hughes on Hammond organ they rattled through a 45 min set of original rollicking roots-rock and brooding blues, winning over many new fans in the process.

“My first time at the Great British Rock & Blues Festival did not disappoint! There was a wonderful atmosphere, the crowd were fabulous and we enjoyed every minute of our performance. We got to witness some terrific bands throughout the day on the Introducing Stage and made a lot of new friends…but to win the audience vote was the icing on the cake!

It’s such a privilege for me to be able to perform with this band, and I’m really looking forward to recording some new music with them this year and seeing what the future has in store for us.”
- Adam Sweet

Their prize would ordinarily have been a return to a main-stage slot at the 2024 festival but sadly this was the last Great British Rock & Blues festival to be held at Skegness. However Adam and his band will be appearing at another festival hosted by concert promoters Solid Entertainments soon (venue/date TBC).
-ENDS-

Adam Sweet online:

Website: https://adamsweetmusic.com
Press Kit: https://adamsweetmusic.com/press-kit
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AdamSweetMusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamsweetmusic/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adamsweetmusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/adamsweetweets
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/qrngmmm
Bandcamp: https://adamsweetmusic.bandcamp.com


Contact details:
Email: info@adamsweetmusic.com

Adam Sweett
adamsweetmusic.com
+ +447743346222
info@adamsweetmusic.com

You just read:

Adam Sweet wins Introducing Stage at The Great British Rock and Blues Festival, Skegness 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.