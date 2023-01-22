Adam Sweet wins Introducing Stage at The Great British Rock and Blues Festival, Skegness 2023

Adam Sweet

Adam Sweet and his band at the Skyline Pavilion in Skegness. winners of the Introducing Stage, at The Great British Rock and Blues Festival

…but to win the audience vote was the icing on the cake!” — Adam Sweet

LYME REGIS, DORSET, UK, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Sweet’s transition from respected Devon based guitar-slinger to fully-fledged independent blues/rock artist has really gathered pace since the release of his second studio album in 2020, and the latest guise of his live band is clearly hitting the sweet spot. Featuring Garry Kroll on drums, Paddy Blight on bass and Thomas Hughes on Hammond organ they rattled through a 45 min set of original rollicking roots-rock and brooding blues, winning over many new fans in the process.

“My first time at the Great British Rock & Blues Festival did not disappoint! There was a wonderful atmosphere, the crowd were fabulous and we enjoyed every minute of our performance. We got to witness some terrific bands throughout the day on the Introducing Stage and made a lot of new friends…but to win the audience vote was the icing on the cake!

It’s such a privilege for me to be able to perform with this band, and I’m really looking forward to recording some new music with them this year and seeing what the future has in store for us.”

- Adam Sweet

Their prize would ordinarily have been a return to a main-stage slot at the 2024 festival but sadly this was the last Great British Rock & Blues festival to be held at Skegness. However Adam and his band will be appearing at another festival hosted by concert promoters Solid Entertainments soon (venue/date TBC).

Adam Sweet online:

Website: https://adamsweetmusic.com

Press Kit: https://adamsweetmusic.com/press-kit

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AdamSweetMusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamsweetmusic/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adamsweetmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/adamsweetweets

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/qrngmmm

Bandcamp: https://adamsweetmusic.bandcamp.com



Contact details:

Email: info@adamsweetmusic.com