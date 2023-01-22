Indian Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis Report 2022-2030
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Vegan Food Market, by Product, by Source, by Distribution Channels, and by Sub-region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vegan food market has been growing in recent years due to more people looking for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products. In the market there are various vegan food brands are available, most vegan foods are made from soy or seitan and they can be stored in refrigerated sections of grocery shops which helps to increase the sales of vegan food.
Market Dynamics
The consumption of vegan food products prevent the risk of type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. For improving the quality of products and increasing demand of customers, the manufactures are using innovative ingredients as well as processes in their products such as ready to eat products which is driving the vegan food market growth during the forecast period.
For instance, in March 2022, Indian plant-based dairy startup, 'One Good' (Formerly Goodmylk) acquired the domestic nutrition brand 'PRO2FIT'. The main goal of One Good (Formerly Goodmylk) is to make eco-friendly food choices at affordable prices across India.
Furthermore, in December 2020, Ahimsa Food, a plant-based meat manufacturing company developed a Veggie Champ Brand. Under this brand, Ahimsa Food offers curry products such as Vegan Classic Chicken, Mock Mutton, Mock Duck, mock fish fillet, pepper salami, and vegan burgers made with a mixer of soy, milk, wheat protein, mustard, and spices.
