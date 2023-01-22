Submit Release
New era in China: Czech chef makes Chinese Jiaozi for Spring Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Pavel Pechacek, from the Czech Republic, is the owner and chef of a Czech cuisine restaurant in Northeast China's city of Shenyang. This year he is experiencing the traditional way of celebrating Chinese New Year with his wife's family.

"I enjoy making Jiaozi with family and just have fun." Pechacek is quite confident at wrapping Chinese dumplings, the highlight dish of Chinese New Year's Eve.

For Pechacek, one of the positive cultural shocks he felt in China is that people all come home and stay with their families on the New Year's Eve, now he has adapted to this culture and loved Chinese Spring Festival more and more.

Watch the video to find out more.

https://youtu.be/Ulo-tHxLIkA 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-czech-chef-makes-chinese-jiaozi-for-spring-festival-301727692.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

