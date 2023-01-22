Golden Dragon Parade welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with auspicious wishes on 1st Day of Lunar New Year

MACAU, January 22 - MGTO conveys Chinese New Year wishes (Chinese version)

The Dragon dances for the Spring Festival as the Rabbit leaps for a new journey in prosperity. In the New Year, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) sincerely wishes good luck, happiness and peace for Macao residents and visitors, while Macao’s tourism industry will thrive with renewed momentum and reach new heights.

MGTO, Municipal Affairs Bureau and Cultural Affairs Bureau took the lead to unfold the Chinese New Year celebrations together at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Senado Square today (22 January), the 1st day of Lunar New Year, rejoicing over the Spring Festival with residents and visitors.

Firecrackers ignite a new beginning

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, José Tavares, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, Acting President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U, member of the Tourism Development Committee and member of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR, Cheung Kin Chung, MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Ricky Hoi, together with representatives of the travel trade and others, extended New Year wishes and officiated the eye-dotting ceremony for the golden dragon and dancing lions at the Ruins of St. Paul’s this morning of the 1st day of Lunar New Year. The guests then proceeded to light firecrackers at Senado Square. They joined the God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, Entourage Boy and Girl, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Rabbit and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK to distribute “Lai Si” and golden ingots to residents and visitors, conveying best wishes to them and the city for a prosperous New Year. They filled the heart of the city with festive vibes and joyful blessings for each other.

Lively golden dragon on parade

A 238-meter-long golden dragon led a parade across major tourist spots in the morning of the 1st day of Lunar New Year. The golden dragon demonstrated vigorous move accompanied by lively young lions, conveying best wishes that Macao will flourish in the Year of the Rabbit. The Rabbit represents cleverness, agility and luck, which inspire Macao residents to be just as resourceful and vigorous, joining hands and hearts to shape a better future for Macao.

Impressive performances spark greater joy

On the 1st and 2nd days of Lunar New Year, the God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, Entourage Boy and Girl, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Rabbit and MAK MAK will greet and distribute golden ingots to pedestrians at different locations and districts. Dragon & lion dance and other performances are scheduled at designated locations, among which Zhaoqing Singing and Dance Troupe will perform Chinese drum music and dance, while Ziberty from Hong Kong will present rope skipping performances, to spark greater festive joy.

Floats and Fireworks will come next

More spectacular activities will ensue to create wonderful festive memories for residents and visitors, including the 2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit in the central and northern districts on the 3rd and 7th days (24 and 28 January) of Lunar New Year respectively. The Chinese New Year Fireworks Display will dazzle the night sky on the 3rd and 7th days of Lunar New Year as well as Chinese Lantern Festival (5 February). The splendid floats will be on display at the seafront next to Macao Science Center from 25 – 27 January and at Tap Seac Square from 29 January – 12 February.

On the 3rd day of Lunar New Year, the public can enjoy the live broadcast of the spectacular Parade on TDM’s links as follows: “TDM Ou Mun” – https://www.tdm.com.mo/en/live?Channel=1&type=tv; “TDM Entertainment” – https://www.tdm.com.mo/en/live?Channel=7&type=tv; “Ou Mun-Macau” – https://www.tdm.com.mo/en/live?Channel=8&type=tv or through the themed page for Macao Lunar New Year Celebrations 2023: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/celebrations-2023 which offers the above links.

Manifest the dynamic of “tourism +” and expand visitor source

Besides the Golden Dragon Parade, float parades and fireworks display, more festive events are held such as activities of selling and lighting fireworks and firecrackers, numerous sport and recreational activities for Chinese New Year, outdoor concert as well as “Strolling Through Almeida Ribeiro - Pilot Project for a Pedestrian Area” as a newly-launched project which offers refreshing cultural tourism and stroll experiences. In addition, the six integrated resorts will organize concerts and more, while the tourism sector and community organizations will hold different celebrations to manifest the dynamic of Macao’s “tourism +” and welcome the Spring Festival with residents and visitors. The activities are expected to draw more visitors to Macao for Chinese New Year vacations.

A kaleidoscope of festive events will take place in Macao during Chinese New Year. Please visit the themed page about Macao Lunar New Year Celebrations 2023 (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/celebrations-2023) for the various festivities.