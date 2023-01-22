Fanboys Marketplace President Lisa Montgomery Makes the Dallas Morning News

Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - Lisa Montgomery, President of Fanboys Marketplace, the premier stop for all things collectible, geek, nerd and pop culture; toys, comics and more, has been featured in the Dallas Morning News.

The article titled, A Beacon of Strength: Lisa Montgomery's Journey in a Male-Dominated Industry focuses on Montgomery's strength as Fanboys President but also highlights her as a stand out among an industry dominated by men.

While Montgomery plays a critical role in Fanboys success, she acknowledges the push back that comes with the job, "The fact that much fandom revolves around men is one of the drawbacks. Since men have dominated fandoms for a long time when people meet me as a woman, they assume I am ignorant of the subject; therefore, I have had to establish my expertise."

Montgomery has helped Fanboys Marketplace achieve its current success. With six stores in the Dallas, Fort Worth Metroplex and a new Fanboys Themed restaurant, she has no plans on slowing down.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has opened three new locations in 2022 alone. At the end of 2022, Fanboys opened Fanboys Grill, a restaurant located in Fort Worth's West 7th district. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

