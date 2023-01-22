Fanboys Marketplace Owner, Mike Rogers Highlighted In LA Weekly Article

Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - Mike Rogers, Owner of Fanboys Marketplace, the premier destination for all things nerd, geek and pop culture, gifts, collectibles, comics, Funko Pops and more, is highlighted in LA Weekly article as one of the "experts to watch in 2023."

Summarizing Rogers' journey from Walmart employee to owner of Fanboys, Fanboys Marketplace, Fanboys Grill and sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, the article states it "is a testament to the power of taking action and not second-guessing yourself."

Rogers took a small idea and has "grown his brand to a point where he sees it as a national brand within the next three years."

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has opened three new locations in 2022 alone located in Garland, Texas and two mall locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six retail locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and a restaurant. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

