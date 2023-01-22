Fosun's Famous Chinese Liquor Company Shede Spirits Debuts in New York's Times Square, Sending Chinese New Year Greetings to the World

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - On the occasion of the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit, Shede Spirits, a famous Chinese liquor company under Fosun International, sent Chinese New Year greetings to the Chinese people all over the world on the iconic big screen in New York's Times Square on January 21, sharing the wisdom of Shede with the world and welcoming the arrival of the Chinese Lunar New Year together.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/152088_3937896d741a490c_001full.jpg

The Spring Festival is the most important traditional festival for the Chinese people and an important day for family reunion. On the eve of the New Year, the display of brand advertisements on the big screen of the famous international landmark not only shows the influence of the Chinese liquor enterprise, but also conveys warmth and spiritual comfort to overseas Chinese. The advertising images with Chinese characteristics attracted many passers-by to slow their pace to watch, spreading the charm of traditional Chinese culture widely.

Shede Spirits is reportedly planning to enter the U.S. market in the first half of 2023 with its products such as Shede Classic (6-year edition) and Tunzhihu, sharing the best flavor of Chinese liquor with the American people and making Chinese wisdom known to the world.

As a famous liquor enterprise in China and one of representatives of Chinese liquor enterprises in the international market, leveraging on Fosun International's global channel resources, Shede Spirits continues to deepen its internationalization strategy and implement its "Shede Go-Global" plan. The company frequently shows up on the international stage, aiming to bring the best Chinese liquor products to global consumers and deliver Chinese liquor culture and oriental aesthetic connotation to the world.

SHEDE

https://en.tuopaishede.cn/

Luo xiaoshuan

luoxiaoshuan@tuopai.biz

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152088