Hutano Launches New Platform to Streamline Access to Primary Care for Patients

The Hutano App allows patients to have healthcare care in a clinic, virtually, or have the healthcare provider come onsite.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hutano, a healthcare company based in Las Vegas, has recently developed a new platform aimed at streamlining access to primary care for patients. The platform, which is accessible through a mobile app, allows patients to book appointments for virtual, clinic, or on-site care, as well as fill out intake forms and share medical documents online. Additionally, it facilitates follow-up care with specialists and allows for scheduling appointments for loved ones, such as aging parents or minor children.The development of the platform was motivated by the goal of creating a patient-centric solution for managing medical appointments and sharing and storing medical documents. The idea for the platform was inspired by the clinical experience of Hutano's CEO, Dr. Ephraim Makuve, and the app was developed over the course of two years. The company hopes that by streamlining the processes necessary for patient care, it will be able to reduce wait times within the healthcare system.Hutano's app is now available for download on both Google Play and App Store. The company has also developed its technology to streamline provider administrative challenges and help providers transition to include cash-paying patients. For example, Hutano aims to reduce the documentation burden by automatically transferring patient input into the provider's note, creating a history of present illness in the patient's own words. Additionally, it simplifies displaying out-of-pocket prices and paying for medical services.Hutano is currently accepting new healthcare providers and patients. The platform is optimized for physicians, mid-level providers, physical therapists, chiropractors, dentists, and mental health professionals. The company's CEO, Dr. Ephraim Makuve, is optimistic about the platform's growth and hopes to sign up its first ten thousand providers by the end of the year.

Whether you seek to receive care in a clinic, virtually, or have the provider come right up to their doorstep, Hutano is the first to offer all three options.