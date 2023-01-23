New Book “Entrepreneurial Guide to Cosmetology” Seeks to Help Current & Aspiring Beauty Professionals

Master stylist, entrepreneur, and author Michelle Sailes is passing on her hard-won knowledge in the hope of empowering a new generation of beauty professionals

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Sailes – the master stylist and founder of Halo Crowning Gory, a renowned boutique salon located in Cleveland Heights, Ohio – is pleased to announce that her first book, Entrepreneurial Guide to Cosmetology, is now available digitally and in paperback.

Written by a beauty industry professional and entrepreneur with decades of experience in the business, in Entrepreneurial Guide to Cosmetology, Michelle provides readers with practical advice on how to establish oneself and find success in the beauty world. The book is extensive in its approach, with topics covered including how to file taxes, build and maintain a book of business, track finances, and provide exceptional guest service, among many others.

“With this book, I wanted to share my experience and perspective with others working to build up their brand, or their business, in the beauty space,” said Michelle Sailes. “As someone who has found success in this business, I know firsthand what it takes to succeed and the importance of a helping hand.”

Sailes added, “While it can be difficult to get started or even expand your business, Entrepreneurial Guide to Cosmetology is designed to make things a little easier. I arranged it in a way that provides information I found vital both when I was first getting started as well as when I was well underway in my journey, and I think of it now as a ‘go-to guide’ for anyone looking to grow in our industry.”

To learn more about Michelle Sailes and Entrepreneurial Guide to Cosmetology or to purchase a copy, click here or visit www.halocrowningglory.com.