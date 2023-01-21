Submit Release
Strengthening the legal framework of the Turkmen-Russian strategic cooperation

21/01/2023

During the official visit of the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin to Turkmenistan, a solid package of bilateral documents was signed.

Among them:

– Agreement between the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of migration;

– Memorandum between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation) on cooperation in the field of personnel training;

- Protocol on interaction between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation) in the field of combating customs offenses for 2023-2025;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Russian Federation);

– Protocol between the State Plant Quarantine Service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Russian Federation) on the transition to the integration of information systems in the field of plant quarantine;

- Action Plan (Roadmap) on Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the field of water use and ecology;

– Agreement on cooperation between the Open Joint Stock Company "Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan" and Joint Stock Company "Special Economic Zone "Lotos" (Russian Federation);

– Memorandum of intent between the Open Joint Stock Company "Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan" and the Joint Stock Company "Special Economic Zone "Lotos" (Russian Federation) on the implementation of an investment project to create a logistics center of Turkmenistan in the port special economic zone of the Astrakhan region;

– Memorandum of Understanding in the field of youth policy between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Russian Federation).

– Agreement on cooperation between the Turkmen State University named after Mahtumkuli (Turkmenistan) and the Moscow State University named after M.V.Lomonosov (Russian Federation).

