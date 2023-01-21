China Lithium-ion Battery Export Industry Report 2022-2032: China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Market has a Bright Future with Electrification Gaining Momentum Worldwide

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

Lithium batteries are widely used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and other fields. Lithium batteries are divided into disposable batteries and lithium-ion batteries, of which lithium-ion batteries account for most of the market share of lithium batteries.

As downstream applications continue to expand, the global market demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to rise. According to the publisher's analysis, China is the world's leading producer and exporter of lithium-ion batteries, exporting large quantities of lithium-ion batteries every year.

In 2021, China exported 3.427 billion lithium-ion batteries, up 54.34% year-on-year, with an export value of US$28.423 billion, up 78.32% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 3.195 billion lithium-ion batteries, up 18.16% year-on-year, with an export value of US$39.754 billion, up 82.74% year-on-year.

The publisher's analysis shows that the average price of China's lithium-ion battery exports grows continuously from 2018-2022.The average price of China's lithium-ion battery exports maintains a 10%-15% growth rate in 2018-2021, rising from US$5.58 each in 2018 to US$8.29 each in 2020.From January to October 2022, the average price of China's lithium-ion battery exports was US$12.44 each, up 54.65% year-on-year.

In 2021, China exported lithium-ion batteries to more than two hundred countries and regions worldwide. The publisher's analysis shows that Hong Kong SAR, Vietnam, India, the United States, South Korea, Germany, Poland, Malaysia, Hungary and Taiwan are China's major lithium-ion battery export destinations by export volume.

Among them, Hong Kong SAR is the largest destination for China's lithium-ion battery exports. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China exported 675 million lithium-ion batteries to Hong Kong, China, accounting for 19.70% of total lithium-ion battery exports in that year, with an export value of US$2.279 billion, accounting for 8.02% of total exports.

If divided by export value, the U.S. is the largest destination for China's lithium-ion battery exports. In 2021, China's exports of lithium-ion batteries to the U.S. amounted to US$4.971 billion, accounting for 17.49% of total exports.

China is the world's leading producer and exporter of lithium-ion batteries. With the development of new industries such as electric vehicles worldwide, the publisher expects that China's lithium-ion battery export market has a bright future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Analysis

1.1. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Scale

1.1.1. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Volume

1.1.2. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Value

1.1.3. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Lithium-ion Battery

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China's Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Battery Export Analysis

2.1 Export Volume of Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Battery

2.2. Export Value of Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Battery

2.3 Export Price of Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Battery

2.4 Export Destinations of Cobalt-based Lithium-ion Batteries

2.4.1. By Export Volume

2.4.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Manganese-based Lithium-ion Battery Export Analysis

3.1 Export Volume of Manganese-based Lithium-ion Battery

3.2. Export Value of Manganese-based Lithium-ion Battery

3.3 Export Price of Manganese-based Lithium-ion Battery

3.4 Export Destinations of Manganese-based Lithium-ion Batteries

3.4.1 By Export Volume

3.4.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China's Export Analysis of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery

4.1. Export Volume of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery

4.2. Export Value of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery

4.3. Export Price of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery

4.4 Export Destinations of Iron Phosphate Lithium-ion Battery

4.4.1. By Export Volume

4.4.2. By Export Value

5. 2018-2022 China Ternary Lithium-ion Battery Export Analysis

5.1 Export Volume of Ternary Lithium-ion Battery

5.2. Export Value of Ternary Lithium-ion Battery

5.3. Export Price of Ternary Lithium-ion Battery

5.4 Export Destinations of Ternary Lithium-ion Battery

5.4.1. By Export Volume

5.4.2. By Export Value

6. 2018-2022 China Lithium-ion Battery Major Export Destinations Analysis

6.1. Hong Kong, China

6.2. Vietnam

6.3. India

6.4. United States

6.5. South Korea

6.6. Other Export Destinations

7. China's Export Outlook for Lithium-ion Battery, 2023-2032

7.1 Factors Affecting China's Lithium-ion Battery Exports

7.1.1 Favorable Factors

7.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

7.2. China's Lithium-ion Battery Export Forecast, 2023-2032

7.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

7.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

7.2.3. Major Export Types of Lithium-ion Battery Forecast

