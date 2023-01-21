Georgia Chevrolet Buick GMC Dealership Offers Potential Federal Tax Credit of up to $7500 on the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV

Carl Black Kennesaw, a Chevy, Buick, and GMC dealership in Georgia, has the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models for sale, which can be eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit.

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chevrolet has two of the most popular new EVs (Electric Vehicles) in production: the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV (Electric sport Utility Vehicle). Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC of Kennesaw, GA has the 2023 Chevy Bolt models available, now with the potential of the $7500 clean vehicle federal tax credit when buying a new Bolt.

Some features customers can expect from the 2023 Chevy Bolt models include:

Range of roughly 250 miles.

Available AWD in the Bolt EUV.

Quick acceleration – 0 – 60 MPH in under 7 seconds.

DC Fast Charging support (0-100% in roughly 90 minutes).

Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and HD Rear Vision.

Comfortable seating for up to 5 people, including plenty of leg and head room.

Further, the Bolt models are already quite affordable before the tax credit. The starting MSRP (Manufacturer s Suggested Retail Price) for the Bolt EUV is $28,195, while the starting MSRP for the Bolt EV is $25,600. Both models come standard with 17" aluminum alloy wheels, with higher trim levels offering even more upgrades inside and out.

To find out about these highly efficient and fun to drive vehicles or any others in the Chevy, Buick, and GMC family of vehicles, interested drivers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Shoppers may also contact the Georgia Chevrolet dealership with questions by calling 888-457-2417 or by visiting the dealership at 1110 Roberts Road.

