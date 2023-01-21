The Worldwide Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceuticals Industry is Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry Market By Product Type, By Technology, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry size was valued at $1,962.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,319.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A flexible manufacturing system for pharmaceuticals is a system that includes specialized machineries, processes, and operations involved in pharmaceutical manufacturing that are capable of being modified and changed within a short span of time to cope with sudden market changes.

Government and private agencies across the world keep a close eye on the pharmaceutical industry owing to its inherent nature of being associated with the lives of people and animals. Moreover, it is one of the few industries that is highly affected by politics across the world. Along with this, diseases evolve and often develop immunity to medicines. Such factors drive the demand for flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry, as they allow quick response to market changes.

Increase in number of patients suffering from diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, and arthritis rare diseases has significantly increased owing to rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, rise in number of patients has increased the demand for in pharmaceutical industry. These factors positively influence the growth of the flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry.

However, requirement for highly skilled professionals for operating and developing flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical is a major restraint in the industry. Furthermore, rise in pharmaceutical industry in the emerging nations provides lucrative growth opportunities for the industry.

The global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into modular manufacturing, data-driven manufacturing, single-use manufacturing, and continuous manufacturing. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into software and hardware. By end user, it is bifurcated into large pharmaceutical manufacturers and medium & small pharmaceutical manufacturers. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch, partnership, and acquisition to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

Key companies profiled in the flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry report include Angstrom Technology, Biologics Modular, LLC, Chempharm, Cytiva, ESC (Environmental Systems Corporation), Exyte GmbH, G-CON Manufacturing, Germfree Laboratories Inc., IPM Technologies, KeyPlants Ab, ModuleCo Ltd., Modwave LLC, Nicomac Srl, NNE, Pharmadule Morimatsu AB, PR Pharma, and Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Modular manufacturing

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Data-driven manufacturing

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Single-use manufacturing

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Continuous manufacturing

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Large Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.2.4 Large Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry Market by Method

6.2.4.1 Machine Flexibility Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4.2 Volume Flexibility Market size and forecast, by region

6.3 Medium and Small Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Angstrom Technology

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Biologics Modular, LLC

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Chempharm

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Cytiva

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 ESC (Environmental Systems Corporation)

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Exyte GmbH

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 G-CON Manufacturing

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Germfree Laboratories Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 IPM Technologies

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 KeyPlants Ab

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 ModuleCo Ltd.

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 Modwave LLC

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Nicomac Srl

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 NNE

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 Pharmadule Morimatsu AB

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 PR Pharma Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Univercells Technologies

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

