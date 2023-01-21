Medical Power Supply Devices Market 2022: Focus on Non-Invasive, Responsive and User-Friendly Devices Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By Product Type, By Function, By End User, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Power supply devices, in general, are electronic or electric equipment, which changes power source into the desired form to ensure compatibility with the equipment being used. The variety of medical applications such as dental equipment, robotic surgical devices, MIR, X-ray, CT scan, patient monitor, blood analyzers, and DNA equipment found applications in the medical devices.

Moreover, selecting a specific power supply device is a major task for healthcare organizations, especially due to frequent changes in safety and environmental norms for medical equipment. For instance, electromagnetic interference (EMI) generates significant distortion to operation of equipment. Since medical equipment is more sensitive to EMI than industrial equipment, it is crucial to have compliance with efficient performance. Furthermore, many medical power supply device manufacturers are focused on manufacturing smaller, efficient, and reliable medical power supply equipment, which are to be offered at a competitive price. Due to this global medical power medical supply devices market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

The Medical Power Supply Devices Market was valued at US$ 1,400 Mn in 2021.

Market Dynamics

According to the WHO the global world population is growing at the rate of 1.63% during the 2020-2025 period and it is expected to reach around 8 billion by 2025. Since the geriatric population requires more assistance and medical care, the demand for a wide range of medical devices ranging from simple disposable supplies to patient-treatment and monitoring instruments are expected to increase significantly.

Furthermore, power supply device manufacturers are focused on introducing non-invasive, responsive, and user-friendly medical devices particularly focused on geriatric population and manufactures are also trying to keep the innovating in these devices to remain competitive in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

However, increasing use of multi functionality equipment in medical field is expected to hamper the sale of medical supply devices in the forecast period. For instance, Chinese manufacturers offer multifunctional 'Anesthesia' machines with in-built ventilator systems.

Key Features of the Study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical power supply devices market and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global medical power supply devices market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

These key market players are focusing on collaboration strategy with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global medical power supply devices market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical power supply devices market.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By Product Type:

Standard Medical Power Supply Device

Open Frame

Enclosed

Encapsulated

External

Configurable Power Supply Devices

Open Frame

Enclosed

Encapsulated

External

Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By Function:

AC-DC Power Supply Devices

DC-DC Converters

Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory

Surgical Centers

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care Settings

Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Astrodyne TDI

Advanced Energy Industries

SL Power Electronics

Powerbox International AB

TDK Lambda Corporation

Artesyn Embedded Technologies (Emerson Network Power)

GlobTek, Inc.

ICCNexergy

FRIWO Geratebau GmbH

Excelsys Technology

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By Product, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

5. Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By Function, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftmq5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

SOURCE Research and Markets