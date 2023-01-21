United States Sports Trading Card Market Report 2022: Digital Integration of Sports Trading Card Games Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "United States Sports Trading Card Market Size By Type, By Application And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Sports Trading Card Market was valued at USD 4,707.21 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 62,063.80 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.76% from 2020 to 2027.

The United States Sports Trading Card Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined.

The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The United States Sports Trading Card Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

United States Sports Trading Card Market Overview

This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the United States Sports Trading Card Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the United States Sports Trading Card Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers' bargaining power, suppliers' bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the United States Sports Trading Card Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the United States Sports Trading Card Market.

United States Sports Trading Card Market: Segmentation Analysis

The United States Sports Trading Card Market is segmented on the basis of Type, and Application.

Key Players in United States Sports Trading Card Market

The United States Sports Trading Card Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on US market including some of the major players such as Futera, Leaf Trading cards, Panini SPA, Topps Company, Tristar Productions, Upper Deck Company, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Assumptions

1.5 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Primary Research

2.4 Subject Matter Expert Advice

2.5 Quality Check

2.6 Final Review

2.7 Data Triangulation

2.8 Bottom-Up Approach

2.9 Top Down Approach

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Us Sports Trading Card Market, by Type (Usd Million)

3.3 Us Sports Trading Card Market, by Application (Usd Million)

3.4 Future Market Opportunities

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Us Sports Trading Card Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Digital Integration of Sports Trading Card Games

4.2.2 Ebay Emerged as the Largest Online Platform for Selling Sports Trading Card

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Prices of Sports Trading Card

4.3.1 Limited Growth of Offline Sports Trading Card Market

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Investment in Sports Trading Card Market

4.5 Impact of Covid 19 on Sports Trading Card Market

5 Market, by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Image Card

5.3 Character Card

5.4 Autograph Card

5.5 Others

6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Baseball

6.3 Basketball

6.4 Football

6.5 Boxing

6.6 Hockey

6.7 Cricket

6.8 Others

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview

7.2 Company Market Ranking Analysis,

8 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Futera

Leaf Trading cards

Panini SPA

Topps Company

Tristar Productions

Upper Deck Company

Others.

