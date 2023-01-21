Global and Regional Data Center Cooling Market Report 2022-2027: Growth Driven by Government Initiatives for Energy-efficient Data Centers and Increasing Number of Data Centers

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Data Center Cooling Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market accounted for $17.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.99% and reach $44.52 billion by 2027.

The growth in the global data center cooling market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of data centers and government initiatives for energy-efficient data centers. The need to address the water scarcity issue has further resulted in the adoption of data center cooling technologies.

The data center cooling market is in a growth phase. Cooling is a standard part of data center operations as servers constantly run 24/7, which increases the core temperature, which, if not controlled, can lead to a data center outage. Excess heat and humidity can damage appliances and equipment, triggering them to malfunction and stop functioning.

Hence, the need of the hour is to accommodate innovative data center cooling systems in retrofits or newly built data centers. Data center cooling involves the collective equipment, tools, techniques, systems, and processes that ensure standard temperatures and humidity levels inside a data center facility. Therefore, a growing number of data centers are resulting in a boost in the utilization of data center cooling techniques

High-performance workloads will continue to require more power per rack, which will, in turn, require more power and cooling. However, with the right cooling technology, businesses can save space in their data centers and lower their energy costs.

For efficient data center operations, smart technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) is used, which assists in automatic cooling control of the facility. Additionally, AI could identify issues with cooling systems before they fail and cause costly shutdowns. For instance, Google keeps its data centers cool without human intervention.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

The top segment players who are leading include data center service providers, which capture around 43.3% of the presence in the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The lockdowns due to the pandemic affected economies around the world. Data centers were also impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

As a result of the pandemic, it is anticipated that the global data center cooling market is expected to grow faster in the future due to the increasing requirements to bolster IT execution, flexibility, and security across the globe. Therefore, corporations and big technology companies are adopting sustainable data center cooling technologies and systems to meet increasing data storage requirements.

Market Segmentation

Application

The IT and telecom segment is the dominating application segment. With the introduction of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, the telecommunications industry is evolving to cater to huge data processing. As a result, telecom data centers are also transforming to handle high data volume and low latency needs.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to anticipate the highest growth rate due to being digitized, which involves utilizing the most cutting-edge technology, which will boost the data center usage, thereby augmenting the data center cooling solutions.

Data Center Type

The hyperscale segment is the dominating segment due to the demand for hyperscale data centers being driven by the need for more data and processing power.

Solution

The air cooling market segment is expected to dominate the global data center cooling market because the majority of data centers are old currently and still continue to use air conditioners and other air cooling systems.

Additionally, the retrofit data centers also adopt air cooling technologies. However, liquid cooling is expected to witness the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2027 as it efficiently cools the data center area, which results in less usage of fans leading to better acoustics.

Air Cooling

Based on air cooling, the air conditioner segment dominates the data center cooling market as it supports keeping servers cool, enhancing airflow between the aisles, treating hot air from the servers, and keeping humidity at a suitable level.

Air handling units witness the second-highest growth rate after air conditioners due to their ability to maintain the mandatory environmental conditions to guarantee optimal performance and reliability of the information technology equipment (ITE) hardware.

Liquid Cooling

Based on liquid cooling, the indirect segment is expected to dominate the global data center cooling market due to the fact that it is a highly efficient way to minimize energy usage while maximizing chilling capabilities. Moreover, the direct segment witnesses a higher growth rate due to emerging cooling solutions such as direct-to-chip and immersion.

Indirect

Based on indirect, the in-row segment dominates the data center cooling market as it can be used for small and highly densified data centers such as edge data centers. In-row cooling units implanted between the rows are standard for removing hot air generated from the back of rows and reducing air recirculation.

Furthermore, it can directly impact energy costs and power usage. However, a higher growth rate can be anticipated for the in-rack segment as in-rack is the most precise cooling technology available, which operates in a closed relationship with the air conditioner.

Direct

In direct-to-chip cooling, the liquid coolant absorbs heat, evaporates into a vapor, and carries heat out of the IT equipment. Therefore, this is one of the most effective and efficient forms of heat removal from the data center components, as this system cools processors directly.

Thus, the direct-to-chip segment captures a significant market share as compared to the immersion cooling segment, as the latter is an emerging technology that is expected to witness a considerable growth rate in the future. This is due to immersion cooling helping to reduce electricity consumption at a much larger scale than direct-to-chip cooling and giving a greater return on investment.

Rack Density

The medium rack density (5-9 kW) captures the significant market size of the global data center cooling market. This is because around 46% of the data centers have adopted medium rack density.

However, the high rack density segment is booming as it achieves better space utilization, and the response time of system failure is reduced significantly. A high rack-density data center usually consumes more than 9 kW of power; hence, it needs better airflow management to ensure efficient cooling, driving the overall data center cooling market.

Region

North America is expected to have a massive demand for data center cooling technologies due to numerous data centers and the growing demand for innovative technologies and spending in the region.

Recent Developments in Global Data Center Cooling Market

In September 2022 , one of the most research-intensive universities in Europe , University College Dublin, received data center cooling infrastructure from Schneider Electric. The IT infrastructure at universities can benefit from the scalable, effective, and resilient cooling provided by Schneider Electric's Uniflair In-Row Direct Expansion (DX) cooling solution.

, one of the most research-intensive universities in , University College Dublin, received data center cooling infrastructure from Schneider Electric. The IT infrastructure at universities can benefit from the scalable, effective, and resilient cooling provided by Schneider Electric's Uniflair In-Row Direct Expansion (DX) cooling solution. In May 2022 , the first commercial colocation provider in Asia , Digital Edge ( Singapore ) Holdings Pte Ltd., utilized StatePoint liquid cooling technology from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, in its brand-new data center, NARRA1. To create the most energy and water-efficient data center in the nation, Digital Edge will utilize the sustainable cooling solution from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

, the first commercial colocation provider in , Digital Edge ( ) Holdings Pte Ltd., utilized StatePoint liquid cooling technology from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, in its brand-new data center, NARRA1. To create the most energy and water-efficient data center in the nation, Digital Edge will utilize the sustainable cooling solution from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC In April 2022 , as part of a restructuring program to realign its manufacturing operations, increase profitability, and boost global competitiveness, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY announced the intended closure of three North American plants producing cooling packages, charge-air coolers, and oil coolers.

, as part of a restructuring program to realign its manufacturing operations, increase profitability, and boost global competitiveness, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY announced the intended closure of three North American plants producing cooling packages, charge-air coolers, and oil coolers. In January 2022 , Munters acquired EDPAC, an Irish company that makes air handling and cooling systems for data centers. Through the acquisition, Munters, a pioneer in energy-efficient data center cooling solutions in North America , expanded into Europe .

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

ALFA LAVAL

Asetek, Inc

Black Box

Condair Group

COOLIT SYSTEMS

Danfoss

Delta Power Solutions

EVAPCO, Inc

FUJITSU

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

STULZ GMBH

Submer

Trane

Vertiv Group Corp.

Business Dynamics

Trends

Increased Data Requirements

Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality

5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers

COVID-19 Implications for Data Centers

Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Cooling Systems

Carbon Neutrality

Utilization of Renewable Energies

Green Initiatives by Government Body

Ecosystem and Ongoing Programs

Associations and Consortiums

Government Programs and Initiatives Landscape

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

China

Rest-of-the-World

Business Drivers

High-Efficient Cooling Systems

Emerging Technologies Promote Cost-Effectiveness

AI-Assisted Automatic Cooling Control

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Optimization with Economic Cooling Solutions

Increasing Number of Data Centers and Spendings

Thermal Energy Recovery Conversion from Data Centers

Water Usage Effectiveness Driving Adoption of Alternate Cooling Solutions

Retrofitting to a Free Cooling Data Center

Business Challenges

High Investment Costs for Non-Conventional Cooling Systems

Technical Challenges to Cooling Systems

Air and Free Cooling Systems Adaption Complexities

Reliability Limitations with Immersion Liquid Cooling

Lack of Synergy between Hardware and Cooling Vendors

Infrastructure Development Gap between End Users and Data Centers

Business Opportunities

Growing Emphasis for Retrofit Data Center

Data Center Infrastructure Management for Power Management

Increasing Number of Distributed or Edge Data Centers

Developing Innovative Cooling Technologies

Market Strategies and Developments

Business Strategies

Product Launches

Business Expansions

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Key Start-Ups in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

