The Hunger’s “Tears To Cry” Releases 1/27/23
Recently signed to Wake Up! Music Rocks, The Hunger releases the first single “Tears To Cry” from their coming album.
I write on truths, not fiction, said Jeff Wilson of The Hunger.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brothers Wilson, Jeff and Thomas, the original founding members behind Houston’s industrial rock band, THE HUNGER, have returned to their roots in 2023 after signing with Wake Up Music Rocks, a division of Wake Up Music Group. Along with Jeff Smith (guitar), and Alex Slay (drums), the group will release their 8th studio album, first on Wake Up Music Rocks, titled “Bloodlines.”
Produced by Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward, The Dreaming), the 10-song album blends electronics with melodies, something their loyal fanbase will definitely approve of.
“Tears to Cry,” which is the first song to release from the new project on 1/27/23, features gut-wrenching personal lyrics from Jeff Wilson.
“I write on truths, not fiction,” said Jeff. “In this case, this song is loosely based on my drug-rattled years. The first girl I ever lived with not only screwed my head up, but she was a drug dealer, so the entire inspiration of this song was about living with her and not realizing how bad the situation was. Unfortunately I believed in this girl, but she had my head twisted up. It took years to figure out.”
Thomas explains the band’s name was grown from a 1983 movie, “The Hunger,” which is a well-cast vampire thriller that starred Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie and Susan Sarandon.
As the folklore states, vampires never grow old. Neither can be said about THE HUNGER.
Pepper Gomez of Wake Up! Music states, “Having such massive creatives on our roster is a Nu Music dream come true.”
