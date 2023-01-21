Denmark Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027: One of the Emerging Markets in the Nordic Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Denmark data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.97% during 2021-2027.

This report analyses the Denmark data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In Denmark, Copenhagen is the prominent data center investment location as it has robust fiber connectivity, 5G network services, and power utility infrastructure. Regarding connectivity, there is a significant amount of submarine deployments in the country.

For instance, Havhingsten was launched by Meta in collaboration with Aqua Comm and Bulk Fibre. Denmark offers cold climate conditions, which operators can use for cooling their centers (free cooling). Around 85% of free cooling is provided by the country, helping to cut off energy consumption by about 50%.

In terms of 5G network services, according to Danish Technological Institute, the country's 5G coverage stands at 99.3%. The prominent telecommunication operators, such as Telenor Group, Hi3G Denmark, and Telia, deploy 5G services across Odense, Copenhagen, and Aalborg. Denmark generates more than 80% of power from renewable energy sources.

Colocation operators such as GlobalConnect, Digital Realty, Colt Data Centre Services, and STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex) are procuring renewable energy sources for powering their facilities.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Denmark data center market is one of the emerging markets in the Nordic region. 5G deployments, adoption of cloud-based services, adoption of IoT and Big Data, and investments in renewable energy are the major factors supporting the increase in data center investments.

In Denmark, the ICT industry has immense growth, valued at around USD 35 billion in 2021. According to IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, Denmark ranked 4th in digital competitiveness among 64 countries globally in 2022.

Denmark is home to colocation operators such as GlobalConnect, Digital Realty, NNIT, Cibicom A/S, Bulk Infrastructure, Colt DCS, and Telia Group.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, some European countries may face electricity shortages because of the uncertain operation of Nord Stream 1 (offshore natural gas pipelines in Europe). Though Denmark currently has sufficient electricity supply, in the future, the electricity supply may fall short, which will drive up the price of electricity.

Cloud demand is significantly increasing in the country, due to which major cloud service providers are planning to set up cloud regions. There are significant investments by hyperscale operators such as Meta, Google, and Apple. In addition, Google and Meta (Facebook) by acquiring land for the expansion of their facilities and centers developments in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Denmark colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the investment in Denmark by colocation and enterprise operators.

by colocation and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark

Facilities Covered (Existing): 24

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07

Coverage: 10+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Denmark

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Denmark market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Copenhagen , the major financial capital of Denmark , is the primary Denmark data center market hub, with 11 existing third-party centers. Other cities such as Odense and Groningen are other significant locations in Denmark for facilities development.

, the major financial capital of , is the primary data center market hub, with 11 existing third-party centers. Other cities such as and Groningen are other significant locations in for facilities development. In Demark, Apple, Digital Realty, Meta, GlobalConnect, Microsoft, Penta Infra, and Cibicom were some key investors in 2021. The industry has witnessed investments from some new market entrants, such as STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex).

Denmark data center market will be heavily witnessing greenfield construction. Hyperscale providers put in significant investments, making them one of the major drivers for generating revenue for sub-contractors and general contractors in the market.

data center market will be heavily witnessing greenfield construction. Hyperscale providers put in significant investments, making them one of the major drivers for generating revenue for sub-contractors and general contractors in the market. Denmark has a free trade zone such as the Freeport of Copenhagen , benefitting industrial and enterprise investments with tax incentives.

has a free trade zone such as the of , benefitting industrial and enterprise investments with tax incentives. Providing district heating helps the facilities to reduce their energy usage and decrease their overall OPEX. The hyperscale and colocation operators have provided excess heat from the data center to the nearby cities and regions.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aarsleff

Arup

Caverion

Coromatic

COWI

Exyte (M+W Group)

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Logi-Tek

Mace Group

Mercury

MT Hojgaard

NOVENCO Building & Industry

Ramboll Group

Soren Jensen

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Eaton

Grundfos

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

NG Metal

Riello UPS (Riello Elettronica)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Systemair

UniCool

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Apple

Digital Realty

Meta (Facebook)

GlobalConnect

Google

Microsoft

Penta Infra

Cibicom A/S

New Entrant

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Copenhagen

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

