Global Women's Razor Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 -Opportunities in Increasing Product Innovations and the Influences of the Genderless Movement

The global women's razor market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2022-2028.

The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the growing concerns over excessive hair growth on the body and faces, increasing employment rates among women, and increased grooming and personal care practices.

Removal of hair from the human body has been an inseparable part of beauty and hygiene. The hair removal practice is not only a part of grooming but also prevents infections and foul odors. For decades, societies worldwide have gone into two extreme directions - remove all body hair to be considered feminine or stop grooming altogether to be a real feminist. This feminism issue is a major factor boosting removal brands' growth. Hence, razors have become the easiest, most convenient, and cheaper method/practice for hair removal among women, which propels the growth of the global women's razor market.

The surge in social media influence and the subsequent increase in focus on esthetic appeal fuel the face-shaving trend in women. Influencers' videos, advertisements, and promotions encourage women to buy personal care products. Women's face shavers are inexpensive compared to substitutes such as laser hair removal devices and epilators.

The global women's razor market players are also launching eco-friendly facial razors for women as customers increasingly prefer to buy sustainable products. They also manufacture multi-purpose products that can be used as facial and eyebrow razors. Companies in the market are investing significantly in the R&D of new ladies' facial hair trimmers and razors.

For instance, BOMBAY SHAVING COMPANY offers eco-friendly products such as a biodegradable face razor made from 80% wheat straw. This biodegradable material helps reduce carbon emissions and waste.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing Product Innovations

In recent years, many women's razor market vendors have come up with several innovations in razors, such as razors with high flexibility, razors with exfoliating and moisturizing agents, and hybrid razors. These razors have been developed to prevent cuts and bruises, for easy use, and convenience to carry.

One such innovation includes the Travel-Friendly Razors. There is an increasing demand for travel-friendly razors that are convenient to carry and store. Sirona offers a pocket-sized travel cartridge razor with four blades and a replaceable cartridge. It also allows quick and easy rinsing of blades.

Further, Carmesi offers a body razor mini that fits easily in a pocket, purse, or handbag. Increasing innovations in the women's razor market are thus influencing women to prefer shaving over other alternatives.

Growing Development of Facial Razors

Facial shaving provides mechanical exfoliation, which can help skin look brighter and cleaner. Traditionally, women preferred face waxing with the perception that it keeps the face clear, giving long-lasting results. But waxing is associated with high costs, blisters, redness, and pain, whereas razors are painless, cost-effective, and self-use. Hence, the growing use of facial razors supports the women's razor market growth.

Tweezerman offers a precision folding razor for facial hair removal with a built-in brush to shape brows. It offers a prep & plane facial razor that provides easy removal of peach fuzz & gentle exfoliation of dull and dead skin. Recently, eyebrow razors have also emerged in the market in combination with facial razors.

Growing Subscription Model Among Vendors

A razor subscription can simplify a woman's daily life and be one less last item to replenish their grocery list. The subscription model is a rising trend in the women's razor market. Many shaving clubs offer more than products and are a beneficial resource to help women get a clean shave with less irritation. There is something for every budget, and even the cheapest razor subscription is an upgrade from what many local convenience stores offer.

Athena Club is a women's razor subscription service that puts high-quality razors at the user's doorstep. Athena Club's razors are designed for a deep, comfortable shave and are available in various colors and designs. Women can choose to receive blades for sensitive skin, thick hair, or both. Athena Club also offers a variety of replacement blades and handle options; hence, they can customize their razors to suit their needs.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global women's razor market is highly competitive and fragmented, with large established companies and new entrants with strong and innovative product portfolios. Large established companies have a wide geographical presence and a strong portfolio. Procter & Gamble, Edgewell, BIC, Harry's, BOMBAY SHAVING COMPANY, and Kai Corporation & Kai Industries are the key players in the women's razor market.

Global players expect to increase their footprints in the market by focusing on quality, features, technology, and price. And expansion activities help vendors to strengthen their global distribution networks, which allows players to explore untapped opportunities. Vendors in the industry also offer a diverse range of women's razors at competitive prices. Currently, companies in the women's razor market are highly focused on developing a wide range of body razors enriched with aloe vera & vitamin E lubrication strips to keep the skin moisturized and travel-friendly.

Insights On Vendor's Activities

Procter & Gamble (P&G), which owns Gillette and Venus brands, is a leading vendor in the global women's razor market. Edgewell has a diversified portfolio of over 25 established brand names, and BIC Group is expanding beyond its historical strength in the disposable segment.

On November 29, 2021, Edgewell acquired Billie, a leading US-based consumer brand that offers women's personal care products. This acquisition added the growing feminine products to their product portfolio.

Companies are taking initiatives to develop and encourage the development of eco-friendly razors in the women's razor market. On September 3, 2022, Edgewell launched a US razor recycling initiative to encourage the recycling of its disposable razors as part of its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy. Its global portfolio of women's disposable razors includes Skintimate three-blade women's razors with handles made up of 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

New entrants focus on developing facial, eyebrow, and bikini razors. They are developing straight razors that remove facial and eyebrow hair. In addition, several vendors have come up with innovations, including highly flexible heads with ergonomic handles to easily glide upon the curvy body parts to prevent cuts and nicks that were mainly observed in traditional razors.

Carmesi and BOMBAY SHAVING COMPANY offer flexible razors in the women's razor market. Vendors such as LetsShave, Sirona Hygiene, Plush, and Carmesi provide razors exclusively designed for bikini areas.

In addition, a few other innovations include safety razors for sensitive areas, travel razors, razors integrated with exfoliating and moisturizing strips, eyebrow razors, and hybrid razors. Vendors are also focusing on developing razors with 5 and 6-blades that help in precision shaving.

