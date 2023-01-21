Submit Release
News Search

There were 315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,420 in the last 365 days.

USA Cares takes fight against veteran suicide to TPC Scottsdale

Event proceeds to benefit programs that provide basic provisions to veterans and their families

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares will host an 18-hole golf outing for registered players on Monday, Jan. 23 on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale. The event is being held just a week after the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs announced free emergency healthcare to veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis.

The golf outing is the first of what is set to become an annual event. Players will begin their day with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. while enjoying breakfast and lunch with fellow post-9/11 veteran supporters.

"We are looking forward to an exciting event that has the opportunity to provide life-changing financial assistance to hundreds of veterans in Arizona and around the country," Trace Chesser, USA Cares President and CEO, said.

With title sponsor Roller Die & Forming Co., the outing has already raised more than $115,000 for USA Cares' programs.

"Veteran suicide is still a major problem in our country," Chesser said. "Through events like this golf outing, we are able to bring awareness to the issue and show our veteran community our continuing commitment to invest in them."

About USA Cares

Originally dubbed Kentuckiana Cares, USA Cares began with a goal of raising funds to help military families in financial crises through the sale of "Support Our Troops" yard signs following the 9/11 attacks in 2001. In October 2003, in response to the increasing number of requests for assistance, Kentuckiana Cares evolved into what is now USA Cares, a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that has assisted tens of thousands of veterans and military families facing hardships related to service.

www.usacares.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-cares-takes-fight-against-veteran-suicide-to-tpc-scottsdale-301727451.html

SOURCE USA Cares

You just read:

USA Cares takes fight against veteran suicide to TPC Scottsdale

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.