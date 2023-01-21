Worldwide Glaucoma Surgery Devices Industry to 2029 - Rising Prevalence of Glaucoma Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Analysis, By Surgery Type By Product type, By End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glaucoma surgery devices market size is estimated to be USD 845.21 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.31% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The elderly population is increasing, which increases the risk of eye disease, and the rising prevalence of glaucoma are the factors contributing to the market growth. However, lack of knowledge regarding eye-care is expected to hinder the growth.

By Surgery Type

In terms of surgery type, the market is divided into conventional glaucoma surgeries and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. In 2021, the conventional glaucoma surgeries segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to fact that traditional glaucoma procedures have fewer side effects and are therefore the surgeons' first choice for treating various types of glaucoma

By Product Type

Based on product type, the market is categorized into glaucoma laser devices, implants & stents, and glaucoma drainage devices. In 2021, the glaucoma drainage devices accounted for the highest revenue share due to increase in acceptance of drainage devices like Ahmed valves or aqueous shunts over traditional glaucoma procedures.

By End User

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into ophthalmic clinic, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centres. In the global market, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the fact that hospitals are a more popular option for ophthalmic procedures.

Regional Markets In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the glaucoma surgery devices market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ageing population, an increase in glaucoma cases, the availability of more comprehensive treatments, improved healthcare facilities, and greater public awareness.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the glaucoma surgery devices market are Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Glaukos Corporation, New World Medical, Inc., Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Medical Optics (Abbott Laboratories), Topcon Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., and Allergan Plc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Glaucoma Surgery Devices

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraint

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Market Trends

4.5. Market Challenges

5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2. PESTEL Analysis

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. SWOT Analysis

5.5. Benchmark

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

6.1. COVID-19: Overview

6.2. COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets

7. Market Analysis by Surgery Type

7.1. Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

7.1.1. Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

7.2.1. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8. Market Analysis by Product Type

8.1. Glaucoma Laser Devices

8.1.1. Glaucoma Laser Devices Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2. Implants & Stents

8.2.1. Implants & Stents Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.3. Glaucoma Drainage Devices

8.3.1. Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9. Market Analysis by End User

9.1. Ophthalmic Clinic

9.1.1. Ophthalmic Clinic Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.2. Hospitals

9.2.1. Hospitals Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centres

9.3.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10. Regional Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Trends

10.2. Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

11. North America Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

12. Europe Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

13. Asia Pacific Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

14. Latin America Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

15. MEA Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

16.2. Competitive Mapping

16.3. Key Players Market Place Analysis

16.4. Major Recent Developments

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Bausch & Lomb, Inc

17.1.1. Company Snapshot

17.1.2. Company Overview

17.1.3. Financials

17.1.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.1.5. Recent Developments

17.2. Glaukos Corporation

17.2.1. Company Snapshot

17.2.2. Company Overview

17.2.3. Financials

17.2.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.2.5. Recent Developments

17.3. New World Medical, Inc.

17.3.1. Company Snapshot

17.3.2. Company Overview

17.3.3. Financials

17.3.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.3.5. Recent Developments

17.4. Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG)

17.4.1. Company Snapshot

17.4.2. Company Overview

17.4.3. Financials

17.4.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.4.5. Recent Developments

17.5. Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

17.5.1. Company Snapshot

17.5.2. Company Overview

17.5.3. Financials

17.5.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.5.5. Recent Developments

17.6. Johnson & Johnson

17.6.1. Company Snapshot

17.6.2. Company Overview

17.6.3. Financials

17.6.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.6.5. Recent Developments

17.7. Abbott Medical Optics (Abbott Laboratories)

17.7.1. Company Snapshot

17.7.2. Company Overview

17.7.3. Financials

17.7.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.7.5. Recent Developments

17.8. Topcon Corporation

17.8.1. Company Snapshot

17.8.2. Company Overview

17.8.3. Financials

17.8.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.8.5. Recent Developments

17.9. Lumenis Ltd.

17.9.1. Company Snapshot

17.9.2. Company Overview

17.9.3. Financials

17.9.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.9.5. Recent Developments

17.10. Allergan Plc.

17.10.1. Company Snapshot

17.10.2. Company Overview

17.10.3. Financials

17.10.4. Product Type Benchmarking

17.10.5. Recent Developments

18. Conclusion & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntv6ov

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

SOURCE Research and Markets