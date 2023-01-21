Worldwide Glaucoma Surgery Devices Industry to 2029 - Rising Prevalence of Glaucoma Drives Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets
The "Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Analysis, By Surgery Type By Product type, By End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The glaucoma surgery devices market size is estimated to be USD 845.21 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.31% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The elderly population is increasing, which increases the risk of eye disease, and the rising prevalence of glaucoma are the factors contributing to the market growth. However, lack of knowledge regarding eye-care is expected to hinder the growth.
By Surgery Type
In terms of surgery type, the market is divided into conventional glaucoma surgeries and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. In 2021, the conventional glaucoma surgeries segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to fact that traditional glaucoma procedures have fewer side effects and are therefore the surgeons' first choice for treating various types of glaucoma
By Product Type
Based on product type, the market is categorized into glaucoma laser devices, implants & stents, and glaucoma drainage devices. In 2021, the glaucoma drainage devices accounted for the highest revenue share due to increase in acceptance of drainage devices like Ahmed valves or aqueous shunts over traditional glaucoma procedures.
By End User
On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into ophthalmic clinic, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centres. In the global market, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the fact that hospitals are a more popular option for ophthalmic procedures.
Regional Markets In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the glaucoma surgery devices market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ageing population, an increase in glaucoma cases, the availability of more comprehensive treatments, improved healthcare facilities, and greater public awareness.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the glaucoma surgery devices market are Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Glaukos Corporation, New World Medical, Inc., Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Medical Optics (Abbott Laboratories), Topcon Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., and Allergan Plc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Glaucoma Surgery Devices
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraint
4.3. Market Opportunities
4.4. Market Trends
4.5. Market Challenges
5. Market Environment Analysis
5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2. PESTEL Analysis
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. SWOT Analysis
5.5. Benchmark
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market
6.1. COVID-19: Overview
6.2. COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market
6.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets
7. Market Analysis by Surgery Type
7.1. Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries
7.1.1. Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.2. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries
7.2.1. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8. Market Analysis by Product Type
8.1. Glaucoma Laser Devices
8.1.1. Glaucoma Laser Devices Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.2. Implants & Stents
8.2.1. Implants & Stents Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.3. Glaucoma Drainage Devices
8.3.1. Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9. Market Analysis by End User
9.1. Ophthalmic Clinic
9.1.1. Ophthalmic Clinic Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.2. Hospitals
9.2.1. Hospitals Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centres
9.3.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10. Regional Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Market Trends
10.2. Regional Market: Comparative Analysis
11. North America Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market
12. Europe Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market
13. Asia Pacific Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market
14. Latin America Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market
15. MEA Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market
16. Competitor Analysis
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029
16.2. Competitive Mapping
16.3. Key Players Market Place Analysis
16.4. Major Recent Developments
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Bausch & Lomb, Inc
17.1.1. Company Snapshot
17.1.2. Company Overview
17.1.3. Financials
17.1.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.1.5. Recent Developments
17.2. Glaukos Corporation
17.2.1. Company Snapshot
17.2.2. Company Overview
17.2.3. Financials
17.2.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.2.5. Recent Developments
17.3. New World Medical, Inc.
17.3.1. Company Snapshot
17.3.2. Company Overview
17.3.3. Financials
17.3.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.3.5. Recent Developments
17.4. Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG)
17.4.1. Company Snapshot
17.4.2. Company Overview
17.4.3. Financials
17.4.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.4.5. Recent Developments
17.5. Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd
17.5.1. Company Snapshot
17.5.2. Company Overview
17.5.3. Financials
17.5.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.5.5. Recent Developments
17.6. Johnson & Johnson
17.6.1. Company Snapshot
17.6.2. Company Overview
17.6.3. Financials
17.6.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.6.5. Recent Developments
17.7. Abbott Medical Optics (Abbott Laboratories)
17.7.1. Company Snapshot
17.7.2. Company Overview
17.7.3. Financials
17.7.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.7.5. Recent Developments
17.8. Topcon Corporation
17.8.1. Company Snapshot
17.8.2. Company Overview
17.8.3. Financials
17.8.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.8.5. Recent Developments
17.9. Lumenis Ltd.
17.9.1. Company Snapshot
17.9.2. Company Overview
17.9.3. Financials
17.9.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.9.5. Recent Developments
17.10. Allergan Plc.
17.10.1. Company Snapshot
17.10.2. Company Overview
17.10.3. Financials
17.10.4. Product Type Benchmarking
17.10.5. Recent Developments
18. Conclusion & Recommendations
