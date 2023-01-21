Insights on the Injection Molded Plastics Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Focus of Market Players on High-Volume Production Using Low-Cost and High-Quality Plastics Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molded Plastics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global injection molded plastics market size reached US$ 278.57 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 363.61 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.54% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Injection molded plastics are manufactured using thermoplastics, such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polycarbonate (PC), polyamide (nylon), high impact polystyrene (HIPS), and polypropylene (PP).

They are cost-effective and lightweight and consequently, their utilization is rising across the globe for producing numerous consumer goods. Besides this, they are also employed in different industries, such as packaging, electronics, and healthcare.

The increasing focus of market players on high-volume production using low-cost and high-quality plastics has resulted in the development of advanced technologies for manufacturing plastic products. This, coupled with the burgeoning automotive industry, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market.

Besides this, injection molded plastics are used in making golf club heads, plastic clarinets, bags, films, bottles, geomembranes, eyewear lenses, medical devices, cellular phones, utensils, athletic apparel, area rugs, and car batteries.

Apart from this, as ABS is a food-grade plastic, it finds extensive applications in the production of mixing bowls, lunch boxes, measuring cups, citrus squeezers or butter dishes, coffeemakers, mixers, blenders, food processors, and refrigerator parts. It is also utilized in food packaging, particularly wherein high tear strength is required, such as in lids and tubs for margarine containers.

In addition, there is a rise in the usage of nylon on account of its electrical properties, toughness, stability, and resistance against wear, abrasion, impact, and chemicals. This, coupled with the rising demand for sports equipment among sports enthusiasts, is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing use of injection molded plastics in the construction industry worldwide is influencing the overall sales and profitability positively.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, Heppner Molds Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Ineos Group Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Rutland Plastics Limited and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

