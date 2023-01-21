Submit Release
News Search

There were 321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,423 in the last 365 days.

Wugen Presents Data on WU-NK-101 in Combination with Cetuximab in Preclinical Models of Advanced Colorectal Cancer (CRC) at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

-- WU-NK-101 overcomes limitations encountered with other adoptive cell therapies in solid tumors --

-- WU-NK-101 exhibited robust trafficking, intra-tumor infiltration, and persistence in xenograft tumor models which were further enhanced when combined with monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) --

-- WU-NK-101 maintained robust cytotoxicity in the tumor microenvironment (TME), including against primary CRC samples in the "native" TME --

-- WU-NK-101 demonstrated superior anti-tumor efficacy against colorectal cancer (CRC) tumor cell lines in vivo and in vitro compared to cetuximab (Ctx) monotherapy; efficacy was further augmented when deployed in combination --

-- Data support clinical development of WU-NK-101 for CRC and other solid tumor indications --

Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of allogeneic cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today presented preclinical data on WU-NK-101, the company's lead memory natural killer (NK) cell therapy product, in combination with cetuximab (Ctx), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium taking place January 19-21, 2023, in San Francisco, California.

"Our best-in-class memory NK cell platform is uniquely designed to have broad applications across solid and liquid tumors," said Jan Davidson-Moncada, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Wugen."WU-NK-101 has a unique CIML phenotype with enhanced metabolic fitness/flexibility and decreased susceptibility to immunosuppression—key properties that in combination with these data, build our conviction in the development trajectory for WU-NK-101 as a novel treatment for solid tumor cancers. We plan to initiate a first-in-human study of WU-NK-101 in combination with cetuximab for CRC in addition to SCCHN later this year."

Today's presentation highlighted the following:

  • WU-NK-101 potency against colorectal cancer (CRC) cells was further enhanced when combined with Ctx in vitro and in vivo, confirming an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) mechanism of action. WU-NK-101 in combination with Ctx showed improved CRC cell killing compared to WU-NK-101 and Ctx monotherapy.
  • WU-NK-101 showed robust homing to the TME, which was further improved when combined with monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Intra-tumor penetration and persistence was also increased when combined with mAb in in vivo models.
  • WU-NK-101 displayed enhanced metabolic fitness/flexibility and maintained cytotoxicity within adverse, immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME)-aligned media as compared to conventional NK (cNK) and T-cells. WU-NK-101 cells maintained cytotoxicity in a 3D TME model with native cellular components from primary CRC samples.
  • A Phase 1b clinical trial of WU-NK-101 in combination with Ctx for advanced and/or metastatic CRC and advanced and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) is in development.

The details of Wugen's presentation at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium are as follows:

Title: WU-NK-101, an Enhanced Memory Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy, with Cetuximab (Ctx) for the Treatment of Advanced Colorectal Cancer (CRC).
Abstract Number: 170
Session Name: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus
Session Date and Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. ET
Location: On Demand | Level 1, West Hall
Presenting Author: John Muth, Wugen

Additional meeting information can be found at https://conferences.asco.org/gi/attend.

About WU-NK-101

WU-NK-101 is a novel immunotherapy harnessing the power of memory natural killer (NK) cells to treat liquid and solid tumors. Memory NK cells are hyper-functional, long-lasting immune cells that exhibit enhanced anti-tumor activity and a cytokine-induced memory-like (CIML) phenotype. This rare cell population has a superior phenotype, proliferation capacity, and metabolic fitness that makes it better suited for cancer therapy than other NK cell therapies. Wugen is applying its proprietary MonetaTM platform to advance WU-NK-101 as a commercially scalable, off-the-shelf cell therapy for cancer. WU-NK-101 is currently in development for acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and solid tumors.

About Wugen

Wugen, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of off-the-shelf memory natural killer (NK) and CAR-T cell therapies for cancer. Wugen is leveraging its proprietary MonetaTM platform and deep genomic engineering expertise to pioneer a new class of memory NK cell therapies to treat hematological and solid tumor malignancies. For more information, please visit www.wugen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230121005001/en/

You just read:

Wugen Presents Data on WU-NK-101 in Combination with Cetuximab in Preclinical Models of Advanced Colorectal Cancer (CRC) at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.