St. Johnsbury // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / VCOR

CASE#: 23A4000483

TROOPER: Ryan Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: January 20th, 2023 at 1029 hours

LOCATION: Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Timothy Crowley

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 20th, at approximately 1029 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Rd in Ryegate, VT. The investigation revealed Timothy Crowley of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Crowley was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Court on January 23rd, 2023 at 1230 pm to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/23/23 at 1230 pm

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Yes