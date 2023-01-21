Submit Release
News Search

There were 321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,428 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A4000483

TROOPER:  Ryan Butler                               

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: January 20th, 2023 at 1029 hours

LOCATION: Ryegate, VT                           

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Crowley                                                                                                             

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 20th, at approximately 1029 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Rd in Ryegate, VT. The investigation revealed Timothy Crowley of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Crowley was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.  He was later released with a citation to appear in Court on January 23rd, 2023 at 1230 pm to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE:    01/23/23 at 1230 pm

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.