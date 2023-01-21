Submit Release
Agriculture Drones and Robots Global Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drones and Robots Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Agriculture Drones and Robots Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

 

The global agriculture drones and robots market was valued at $6.28 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.74% and reach $16.12 billion by 2027. Owing to the growing demand for food and grains, the growth in the global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of digital and smart agriculture equipment and technologies.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The agriculture drones and robots market is in a growing phase. Immense corporate investments and research and development activities are underway to develop agriculture drones and robots, which are expected to increase due to the growing need to agriculture optimization backed by the incorporation with emerging technologies

New entrants are penetrating the market backed up by government funding and corporate investments, which is one of the major opportunities in the global agriculture drones and robots market. Moreover, agriculture drones and robots also help in enhancing yield quality due to timely detection of pest infestation and diseases. Agriculture drones and robots also facilitate the safe and quality harvesting and picking of harvest thus preventing crop losses and damages.

Impact

  • With an increased worldwide demand for improved qualities of foods and grains, the shift to digital, smart, and data-driven equipment in the agriculture sector brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in regions such as Europe and North America.
  • Furthermore, agriculture drones and robots have a moderate to high impact on pest detection and crop scouting operations by timely and efficient detection of pests and diseases at the plant level.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Robot Application

  • Crop Monitoring
  • Dairy Farm Management
  • Inventory Management
  • Harvesting and Picking
  • Others

Segmentation 2: by Drone Application

  • Field Monitoring
  • Variable Rate Technology
  • Others

Segmentation 3: by Robot Type

  • Weeding Robot
  • Crop Harvesting Robot
  • Milking Robot
  • Others

Segmentation 4: by Drone Type

  • Fixed-Wing Drones
  • Rotary-Wing Drones
  • Others

Segmentation 5: by Region

  • North America - U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest-of-North America
  • Europe - Italy, Germany, Netherlands, France, and Rest-of-Europe
  • U.K.
  • China
  • Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World- South America, Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market:

  • Increasing Need for Automation in Agriculture Sector
  • Increased Adoption of Smaller Robots and Drones
  • Higher Yields and Benefits than Conventional Farming Methods

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

  • High Investment and Maintenance Cost
  • Lack of Basic Infrastructure Hampering Full-Fledged Adoption
  • Cyber and Online Data Security Threats

Key Market Players

Robot Provider

  • AGCO Corporation
  • BouMatic
  • Deere & Company
  • Dogtooth Technologies Limited
  • KUBOTA Corporation
  • Lely
  • Naio Technologies
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Robotnik
  • YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Drone Provider

  • AeroVironment, Inc.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
  • Delair
  • DJI
  • Microdrones
  • Parrot Drone SAS
  • Pixhawk
  • Pix4D SA
  • Precision Crop Tech
  • PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Startup Landscape

  • FarmWise Labs, Inc.
  • Garuda Aerospace
  • General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.
  • Iron Ox, Inc.
  • XMACHINES

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Market Definition
1.1.2 Ongoing Trends
1.1.2.1 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service
1.1.2.1.1 Robot-as-a-Service
1.1.2.1.2 Drone-as-a-Service
1.1.2.1.3 Software-as-a-Service
1.1.2.2 Design Innovations for Next-Generation Farming
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Automation in Agriculture Sector
1.2.1.1.1 Aging Workforce Leading to Skill Shortage
1.2.1.1.2 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies
1.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Smaller Robots and Drones
1.2.1.3 Higher Yields and Benefits than Conventional Farming Methods
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 High Investment and Maintenance Cost
1.2.2.2 Lack of Basic Infrastructure Hampering Full-Fledged Adoption
1.2.2.3 Cyber and Online Data Security Threats
1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments
1.2.3.1 Business Strategies
1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies
1.2.3.3 Investments
1.2.4 Business Opportunities
1.2.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Agriculture Sustainability
1.2.4.2 Integration with Emerging Technologies
1.2.4.3 Growth in 5G Network for Remote Monitoring
1.3 Pricing Analysis

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w5ldr

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

