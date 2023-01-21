Japan Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Growth Forecast 2022-2027: Importance of Tourism and Growing Investments in Hotels Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Growth Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027. - The primary reason for this growth is propelled by the increasing importance of green spaces in the country and the government's initiatives to enhance the quality of life. This move was to counter the effects of adverse working conditions that were a leading cause of stress and deaths among the working class.

According to the International Labour Organisation, over 3,000 citizens lost their lives due to ischemic heart disease resulting from overworking. Overworked employees were a common trend across the entire island. Owing to the requirement of change, the government has passed laws to promote green space development programs which help to improve air quality, reduce noise, and enhance biodiversity.

The Japan lawn mowers market is expected to witness a shipment of 769.66 thousand units by 2027. Ride-on lawnmowers possess a significant revenue share and are expected to remain in demand throughout the forecasted period. Professional contractors prefer ride-on mowers as they are very efficient and have adjustments for grass-cutting length. They are also suitable for mowing lawns that are spread across huge areas. However, the walk-behind mowers hold the majority share in terms of unit shipment in the country because walk-behind mowers are cheaper and highly efficient for residential use. Japan is also a highly technologically advanced community. There have been many developments in terms of integrating technology with lawnmowers. Lawn Bott, an autonomous lawn mower, can mow up to one acre of land without needing labor. Lawnmowers with sensors, climate detection technology and docking systems are already available in the market. Technical advancements such as GPS and automated guidance systems are expected to impact the lawn mowers industry significantly.

lawn mowers market is expected to witness a shipment of 769.66 thousand units by 2027. Ride-on lawnmowers possess a significant revenue share and are expected to remain in demand throughout the forecasted period. Professional contractors prefer ride-on mowers as they are very efficient and have adjustments for grass-cutting length. They are also suitable for mowing lawns that are spread across huge areas. However, the walk-behind mowers hold the majority share in terms of unit shipment in the country because walk-behind mowers are cheaper and highly efficient for residential use. is also a highly technologically advanced community. There have been many developments in terms of integrating technology with lawnmowers. Lawn Bott, an autonomous lawn mower, can mow up to one acre of land without needing labor. Lawnmowers with sensors, climate detection technology and docking systems are already available in the market. Technical advancements such as GPS and automated guidance systems are expected to impact the lawn mowers industry significantly. Japan is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint by more than 20 % by 2030. These factors hamper the growth of gasoline-powered lawnmowers in the Japan lawn mowers market during the forecasted period. The country is witnessing substantial climate changes, leading to severe droughts and high temperatures, and the region witnessed an early end to monsoons as the temperatures reached 400c. These patterns could lead to the destruction of lawns and could affect lawn mower production. Such factors are anticipated to hinder the Japan lawn mower industry's growth.

KEY TRENDS

Japan , as an island, is a famous tourist destination; its culture, landscape, and pristine beaches are an attraction across the globe. In 2020, Japan had more than 30 million tourists visiting nature, which is only expected to grow through the next decade. In 2021, Japan was also the top industry for hotel investment; more than 50 resorts and hotels are expected to be developed in the forecast period. This factor is propelling the market growth of lawn mowers in the country.

, as an island, is a famous tourist destination; its culture, landscape, and pristine beaches are an attraction across the globe. In 2020, had more than 30 million tourists visiting nature, which is only expected to grow through the next decade. In 2021, was also the top industry for hotel investment; more than 50 resorts and hotels are expected to be developed in the forecast period. This factor is propelling the market growth of lawn mowers in the country. The diversified application of lawnmowers in agriculture is used for weed management, especially in pear orchids. Lawnmowers were used to maintain weed canopy of the required length. The robotic lawnmowers in this situation could also tackle obstacles such as fallen fruit and trees.

Japan is also home to the world's second-largest number of golf courses. There has been growth in the number of people playing the sport. Maintenance of such properties requires professional services. This factor is propelling the lawn mowers industry in Japan .

SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower



Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Manual-powered

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric Cordless

Electric Corded

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The Japan lawn mowers market is highly segmented; it consists of several major players such as Bosch, John Deere, Honda, Kubota, and Husqvarna, among others. The manufacturers are also investing in R&D to develop products that use a clean energy source, as Japan is investing in reducing its carbon footprint. Companies are also involved in diversifying their lawn mower portfolio to ensure that consumer needs are met across all segments and requirements.

New market entrants need help gaining a competitive advantage as the competition is relatively high. One way to establish themselves would be to develop a diversified product portfolio and invest significantly in R&D activities. Manufacturers should focus on advanced technological integration such as IoT, path guidance systems, and AI in lawn mowers products. Significant R&D will help develop advanced lawn mower products with high demand and the highest growth rate. Diversified applications of lawnmowers will also play an essential role in propelling the sales of lawnmower products in the Japan lawn mower market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the Japan lawn mowers market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Japan lawn mowers market?

3. What will be Japan lawn mowers market share in terms of volume in 2027?

4. What are the factors impacting the Japan lawn mowers market growth?

5. Which end-user segment dominates the Japan lawn mowers market?

6. Who are the key vendors in the Japan lawn mowers market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Agenda

2. Market Definition

3. Scope of Study

4. Report Assumptions

5. Index

6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast

7. Import & Export Statistics

8. Market by Product Type

9. Lawn Mower Market by End-Users

10. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

11. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels

12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends

13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers

14. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Quantitative Summary

17. Other Reports in this Series

Companies Mentioned

Bosch

John Deere

Honda

Kubota

Husqvarna

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/beqyb9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets