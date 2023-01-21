Travis Colbert Has Revolutionized the Music Industry With His Innovative Videos & Stories Garnering Massive Viewership Beyond 100 Million

Travis Colbert is a rising star in the music and film industry, having created visuals and stories in the music industry that have gained over 100 million views for top A-List artists. After graduating from Arizona State University in 2019, he has made an invaluable contribution to the music/film industry.

He and his partners have established four of the top film studios located in Los Angeles. These studios have been featured in music videos, commercials, and TV shows. They are also designed to be affordable for aspiring filmmakers and artists to easily access and shoot their projects.

In addition to making these remarkable contributions, Travis Colbert was able to employ over 25 employees to staff his film studios. This provided job opportunities for up-and-coming talent, as well as enabling him to expand his business larger than ever before.

In 2022, Colbert was involved in developing various projects from Diddy's “Love Records Writing Camp'' to Chris Brown's “One Of Them Ones'' USA Tour, as well as shooting the biggest music festival in Saudi Arabia - MDLBEAST SoundStorm in 2022. He will also be Directing/Creating/Documenting with his team for the Chris Brown “Under The Influence” tour which starts February 2023 in Europe.

Although Travis Colbert has been in the industry for a short time, he has managed to make a big impact on both the music and film industry with more projects lined up on the horizon. His resilience and determination gives hope to creators everywhere that they too can achieve similar success if they apply their minds to it. It won't be long until Travis Colbert makes even more waves in the industry – as he continues expanding his reach further than before!

You can gain "ALL ACCESS" – a backstage/behind the scenes experience of everything Travis Colbert has worked on at https://www.famigo.com/p/traviscolbert

