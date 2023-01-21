Houston-Based Start-up Underapplied Gives Candidates Hope Amid Fear of 2023 Recession
EINPresswire.com/ -- Underapplied has become the fastest-growing job search website that always puts employees first.
Tech companies and start-ups have laid off an astonishing 120,000 people in 2022. The soaring inflation rates have created an uncertain business situation, which is expected to worsen. According to several economists, there is a high chance that America and the global economy will fall into a major recession in 2023, leaving those who recently graduated or were laid off in a vulnerable position. To help and improve the recruitment process, a new Houston-based start-up, Underapplied, is trying to make a difference.
The platform features cutting-edge algorithms that help match candidates to the best employers in the country while looking after the candidate's best interests. It also has a social recruitment community that enables jobseekers to interact with hiring managers and workers at different organizations. This helps them assess their skills and qualifications and network for greater opportunities.
Speaking on occasion, its founder Faraz (Frank) Kasam-Ali, said, “With economic and geopolitical volatility rising rapidly, workers are worried about how they will be able to land a job and progress in their careers. To make matters worse, several major corporations have cut their workforce globally, which has added to the concern of workers. The rising inflation rates have also pushed recruitment costs and made the lives of HR managers very difficult. This is where we are trying to solve problems at both ends of the spectrum. We're a team of passionate people committed to helping candidates land their dream job.”
Many candidates now rely on the platform as their primary way to apply for jobs. This helps save them time and automates filling out the long and arduous tasks of manually entering data when they focus on other platforms.
He continued, “We built Underapplied after seeing how broken the recruitment process was. We holistically designed a new system from scratch with robust processes and technology while keeping people at the core of everything. We are committed to building an ecosystem that benefits both candidates and recruiters. After successfully onboarding leading companies in the country on our platform, we are proud that our job listing is one of the most dynamic ones in the country. Using our platform, people have been able to land meaningful positions and capitalize on growth opportunities.”
Thanks to their platform, candidates can send their CVs to companies faster with only a few clicks, which also starts the hiring process and makes the job of the HR department easier. It can easily sort and filter applicants' data and their CVs. By using the software, candidates can get their CVs across to a wider array of companies in the city and beyond. Moreover, they can design their profile which helps in creating their brand and identifying their values so recruiters can look out for them.
Companies are also able to minimize their hiring costs. Labor costs, including advertising and third-party fees, go down dramatically. As a result, HR managers can spend less time on their recruitment efforts, thanks to the platform's easy-to-use interface that makes posting jobs a breeze.
This allows them to spend more time on other areas, such as improving workers' engagement, training, and retention. The platform is also an excellent marketing opportunity where they can also work on their corporate branding and highlight what their company is all about. This enables them to build their company’s reputation and credibility amongst a talented pool of human capital.
Companies that previously had to spend hours going through paperwork can now filter through the right candidate according to experience, education, and competencies, that best match the criteria. Moreover, they also have access to statistical analysis that they can rely on to improve the overall recruitment process.
Talking about how the platform helped land his dream job in an ambitious start-up in California, a regular user commented, “When I was unemployed, it was honestly the hardest time for me. I kept trying my luck on job listing platforms but found their listing too outdated or the same for recruiters that always posted advertisements but never called anyone. That’s when my friend told me about Underapplied. New jobs are posted daily, and the social community gives tips for improving my resume. This enabled me to finally land a job in the data science department of a start-up.”
The site has a variety of job categories, including accounting, development, customer service, marketing, human resources, health care, design, project management, and automotive jobs. People can also download their app to make their job search more convenient. Candidates interested in landing a job can check out their website today. Businesses that want to take advantage of the platform and get access to a diversified pool of talent can reach out to them using the information mentioned below.
About the Company
Underapplied is a trusted global hiring platform designed to make hiring human capital and finding jobs as seamless and convenient as possible. The start-up is based in Houston, Texas, and aims to connect employers with talented candidates committed to helping the company grow in this volatile economy. They have active open positions in major cities across the United Sates that keep the candidates engaged and help them achieve their goals. This has made Underapplied one of the fastest-growing job search websites in the country.
Website: https://www.underapplied.com/
About the Company
Underapplied is a trusted global hiring platform designed to make hiring human capital and finding jobs as seamless and convenient as possible. The start-up is based in Houston, Texas, and aims to connect employers with talented candidates committed to helping the company grow in this volatile economy. They have active open positions in major cities across the United Sates that keep the candidates engaged and help them achieve their goals. This has made Underapplied one of the fastest-growing job search websites in the country.
Website: https://www.underapplied.com/
