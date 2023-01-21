MPD Promotes Angela Simpson to Serve as Agency Chief People Officer

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is pleased to announce that Angela Simpson has been promoted to serve as the agency’s first Chief People Officer (CPO). In this newly created position, Ms. Simpson will work closely with the Chief of Police, Chief of Staff, and executive leadership to lead the Department’s overall human capital strategy. She will anticipate personnel needs, provide strategic advice to executive leadership and senior management officials on workforce-related issues, and coordinate initiatives aimed at optimizing the employee experience.

In creating this position, MPD recognized the need for a professional change agent to proactively address organizational effectiveness issues and guide the formation of an engagement culture that helps attract and retain top-performing talent. The promotion of Ms. Simpson to Chief People Officer is part of Department’s ongoing pursuit of a culture of excellence that utilizes cutting-edge strategies to afford employees support and development.

“As the Metropolitan Police Department evolves, critical to our success is a continued focus on our members and our culture to support professional development, work-life balance, and the overall employee experience,” said Chief of Police Robert J. Contee III. “Chief People Officer Simpson has the experience and passion to lead this charge for our current and future employees.”

Angela Simpson previously served as the Metropolitan Police Department’s Director of Human Resource Management Division for over five years. During her tenure as Director, Ms. Simpson was responsible for the daily operations of the Division, expertly managing Human Resource functions for the Department’s over 4,000 sworn and civilian employees. Prior to that role, she served as a Director for the Internal Affairs Bureau, where she managed the Professional Conduct and Intervention Board, the Office of Police Complaints Liaison Unit, the Use of Force Review Board, and the Supervisory Support Program. Ms. Simpson has also served as the Department’s EEO and Diversity Manager and ADA and FMLA Coordinator. Prior to MPD, Ms. Simpson served as the Training and Development Manager for DC Public Library.

For Angela Simpson’s full biography, please click this link: https://mpdc.dc.gov/biography/angela-simpson

Ms. Simpson’s goal has always been to provide a workplace that promotes both the professional and personal growth and development of its employees. In her new role as Chief People Officer, Ms. Simpson will work to ensure that the Department’s values are reflected in people-oriented decisions.